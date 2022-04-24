D-II Colege Baseball Rankings: University of Tampa slips from No. 1 to the second spot. Rollins remains 11TH

|1
|Wingate (9)
|38-5
|455
|2
|2
|Tampa (9)
|32-6
|451
|1
|3
|Central Missouri (1)
|33-4
|446
|3
|4
|Point Loma
|33-5
|414
|4
|5
|West Texas A&M
|33-9
|392
|5
|6
|North Greenville
|37-6
|388
|6
|7
|Southern Arkansas
|31-9
|329
|8
|8
|Columbus State
|33-6
|328
|9
|9
|Trevecca Nazarene
|31-10
|318
|7
|10
|Colorado Mesa
|27-9
|309
|10
|11
|Rollins
|28-11
|264
|11
|12
|Southern New Hampshire
|24-7
|253
|14
|13
|Illinois Springfield
|29-6
|241
|13
|14
|Angelo State
|32-10
|233
|12
|15
|Millersville
|29-8
|203
|19
|16
|Newberry
|34-10
|192
|16
|17
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|30-11
|163
|18
|18
|Delta State
|24-10
|144
|20
|19
|Minnesota State
|25-5
|137
|RV
|20
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|37-8
|88
|RV
|21
|Molloy
|24-10
|79
|22
|22
|Augustana (S.D.)
|29-7-1
|70
|15
|23
|Drury
|28-9
|68
|NR
|24
|Azusa Pacific
|25-13
|57
|RV
|25
|Lubbock Christian
|29-13
|44
|23
Others receiving votes: Slippery Rock (23-9) 35 points; Florida Southern (24-16) 24 points;
UNC Pembroke (29-13) 18 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (24-9) 11 points; Chico State (29-11) 10 points; Southern Connecticut State (22-7) 5 points; West Chester (20-9) 3 points; Henderson State (29-12) 2 points; Valdosta State (25-11) 1 point.
Dropped Out: Seton Hill (17th); Chico State (21st); UNC Pembroke (24th); Grand Valley State (25th).