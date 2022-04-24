D-II Colege Baseball Rankings: University of Tampa slips from No. 1 to the second spot. Rollins remains 11TH

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
1Wingate (9)38-54552
2Tampa (9)32-64511
3Central Missouri (1)33-44463
4Point Loma33-54144
5West Texas A&M33-93925
6North Greenville37-63886
7Southern Arkansas31-93298
8Columbus State33-63289
9Trevecca Nazarene31-103187
10Colorado Mesa27-930910
11Rollins28-1126411
12Southern New Hampshire24-725314
13Illinois Springfield29-624113
14Angelo State32-1023312
15Millersville29-820319
16Newberry34-1019216
17Cal State Monterey Bay30-1116318
18Delta State24-1014420
19Minnesota State25-5137RV
20Lenoir-Rhyne37-888RV
21Molloy24-107922
22Augustana (S.D.)29-7-17015
23Drury28-968NR
24Azusa Pacific25-1357RV
25Lubbock Christian29-134423

Others receiving votes: Slippery Rock (23-9) 35 points; Florida Southern (24-16) 24 points;
UNC Pembroke (29-13) 18 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (24-9) 11 points; Chico State (29-11) 10 points; Southern Connecticut State (22-7) 5 points; West Chester (20-9) 3 points; Henderson State (29-12) 2 points; Valdosta State (25-11) 1 point.

Dropped Out: Seton Hill (17th); Chico State (21st); UNC Pembroke (24th); Grand Valley State (25th).