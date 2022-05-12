D-II NCAA College Baseball Poll: University of Tampa remains No.2 while fellow Sunshine State Conference foe St. Leo comes in at No. 23

The University of Tampa Spartans continue to push for another return to the D-II NCAA College World Series as they are ranked number 2 in the latest TOP 25 rankings and are at the top of the Southeast Region poll. Meanwhile, the Sunshine State Conference power St. Leo came in 23rd in the national rankings.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Wingate (17)
|45-7
|472
|1
|2
|Tampa (2)
|36-8
|442
|2
|3
|Point Loma
|39-7
|427
|3
|4
|Central Missouri
|38-6
|422
|4
|5
|North Greenville
|41-8
|402
|5
|6
|Angelo State
|40-10
|371
|10
|7
|Illinois Springfield
|36-7
|360
|8
|8
|Columbus State
|38-9
|317
|9
|9
|Southern New Hampshire
|33-8
|307
|11
|10
|Colorado Mesa
|32-12
|291
|7
|11
|Southern Arkansas
|37-11
|282
|6
|12
|Trevecca Nazarene
|37-13
|255
|12
|13
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|36-13
|253
|14
|14
|Minnesota State
|30-5
|204
|16
|15
|West Texas A&M
|35-15
|187
|13
|16
|West Chester
|27-9
|167
|23
|17
|Valdosta State
|29-12
|141
|RV
|18
|Augustana (S.D.)
|38-7-1
|139
|20
|19
|UNC Pembroke
|36-13
|127
|24
|20
|Molloy
|31-11
|114
|22
|21
|Slippery Rock
|30-11
|95
|18
|22
|Azusa Pacific
|32-14
|85
|21
|23
|Saint Leo
|33-14
|77
|NR
|24
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|43-10
|56
|RV
|25
|Lubbock Christian
|34-16
|46
|25
Others receiving votes:Millersville (34-12) 28 points; Henderson State (35-14) 19 points; Rollins (34-13) 19 points; Florida Southern (28-19) 16 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (30-14) 16 points; Chico State (30-14) 11 points; Belmont Abbey (34-15) 9 points; Drury (33-13) 5 points; Southern Connecticut State (29-10) 5 points; Texas A&M Kingsville (30-16) 4 points; Delta State (30-13) 2 points; East Stroudsburg (32-13) 1 point; Newberry (38-13) 1 point.
Dropped out: Newberry (15th); Florida Southern (17th); Rollins (19th).