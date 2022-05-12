D-II NCAA College Baseball Poll: University of Tampa remains No.2 while fellow Sunshine State Conference foe St. Leo comes in at No. 23

The University of Tampa Spartans continue to push for another return to the D-II NCAA College World Series as they are ranked number 2 in the latest TOP 25 rankings and are at the top of the Southeast Region poll. Meanwhile, the Sunshine State Conference power St. Leo came in 23rd in the national rankings.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Wingate (17) 45-7 472 1 2 Tampa (2) 36-8 442 2 3 Point Loma 39-7 427 3 4 Central Missouri 38-6 422 4 5 North Greenville 41-8 402 5 6 Angelo State 40-10 371 10 7 Illinois Springfield 36-7 360 8 8 Columbus State 38-9 317 9 9 Southern New Hampshire 33-8 307 11 10 Colorado Mesa 32-12 291 7 11 Southern Arkansas 37-11 282 6 12 Trevecca Nazarene 37-13 255 12 13 Cal State Monterey Bay 36-13 253 14 14 Minnesota State 30-5 204 16 15 West Texas A&M 35-15 187 13 16 West Chester 27-9 167 23 17 Valdosta State 29-12 141 RV 18 Augustana (S.D.) 38-7-1 139 20 19 UNC Pembroke 36-13 127 24 20 Molloy 31-11 114 22 21 Slippery Rock 30-11 95 18 22 Azusa Pacific 32-14 85 21 23 Saint Leo 33-14 77 NR 24 Lenoir-Rhyne 43-10 56 RV 25 Lubbock Christian 34-16 46 25

Others receiving votes:Millersville (34-12) 28 points; Henderson State (35-14) 19 points; Rollins (34-13) 19 points; Florida Southern (28-19) 16 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (30-14) 16 points; Chico State (30-14) 11 points; Belmont Abbey (34-15) 9 points; Drury (33-13) 5 points; Southern Connecticut State (29-10) 5 points; Texas A&M Kingsville (30-16) 4 points; Delta State (30-13) 2 points; East Stroudsburg (32-13) 1 point; Newberry (38-13) 1 point.

Dropped out: Newberry (15th); Florida Southern (17th); Rollins (19th).