D-II NCAA College Baseball Poll: University of Tampa remains No.2 while fellow Sunshine State Conference foe St. Leo comes in at No. 23

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

The University of Tampa Spartans continue to push for another return to the D-II NCAA College World Series as they are ranked number 2 in the latest TOP 25 rankings and are at the top of the Southeast Region poll. Meanwhile, the Sunshine State Conference power St. Leo came in 23rd in the national rankings.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Wingate (17)45-74721
2Tampa (2)36-84422
3Point Loma39-74273
4Central Missouri38-64224
5North Greenville41-84025
6Angelo State40-1037110
7Illinois Springfield36-73608
8Columbus State38-93179
9Southern New Hampshire33-830711
10Colorado Mesa32-122917
11Southern Arkansas37-112826
12Trevecca Nazarene37-1325512
13Cal State Monterey Bay36-1325314
14Minnesota State30-520416
15West Texas A&M35-1518713
16West Chester27-916723
17Valdosta State29-12141RV
18Augustana (S.D.)38-7-113920
19UNC Pembroke36-1312724
20Molloy31-1111422
21Slippery Rock30-119518
22Azusa Pacific32-148521
23Saint Leo33-1477NR
24Lenoir-Rhyne43-1056RV
25Lubbock Christian34-164625

Others receiving votes:Millersville (34-12) 28 points; Henderson State (35-14) 19 points; Rollins (34-13) 19 points; Florida Southern (28-19) 16 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (30-14) 16 points; Chico State (30-14) 11 points; Belmont Abbey (34-15) 9 points; Drury (33-13) 5 points; Southern Connecticut State (29-10) 5 points; Texas A&M Kingsville (30-16) 4 points; Delta State (30-13) 2 points; East Stroudsburg (32-13) 1 point; Newberry (38-13) 1 point.

Dropped out: Newberry (15th); Florida Southern (17th); Rollins (19th).