D-II Women’s Volleyball Top 25 Rankings: Defending Champion University Tampa is the 8th best team in the country.

The defending Division II NCAA Women’s Volleyball Champion University of Tampa Spartans seem to be gearing up to defend their title. The Spartans have won four National Women’s NCAA Volleyball titles and have been a dominate force in the sport for over a decade.
They are the top ranked team in the South, and they hold down the number 8 spot in this week’s Top 25 poll. Also, ranked are Florida powers West Florida and Barry.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|2022 Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Wayne State (Neb.) [47]
|1150
|23-0
|1
|2
|MSU Denver
|1114
|19-1
|2
|3
|Concordia – St. Paul
|1082
|19-2
|3
|4
|Minnesota Duluth
|1001
|19-2
|5
|5
|Southwest Minnesota St.
|913
|19-2
|7
|6
|Nebraska-Kearney
|888
|22-2
|8
|7
|St. Cloud State
|858
|17-4
|6
|8
|Tampa
|844
|17-2
|4
|9
|Alaska-Anchorage
|827
|21-1
|9
|10
|Western Washington
|742
|15-4
|11
|11
|West Texas A&M
|654
|18-4
|12
|12
|Washburn
|629
|17-4
|10
|13
|NW Missouri State
|614
|16-5
|15
|14
|West Florida
|482
|19-5
|13
|15
|Cal State San Bernardino
|442
|15-4
|13
|16
|Barry
|416
|17-2
|17
|17
|Cal Poly Pomona
|361
|16-3
|18
|18
|Regis
|349
|15-5
|16
|19
|Central Oklahoma
|327
|20-3
|19
|20
|Colorado Mesa
|292
|15-4
|20
|21
|Wingate
|255
|23-1
|21
|22
|Colorado School of Mines
|249
|15-5
|23
|23
|Lewis
|207
|16-6
|22
|24
|Cal State L.A.
|155
|16-4
|24
|25
|Quincy
|71
|19-1
|NR