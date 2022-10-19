D-II Women’s Volleyball Top 25 Rankings: Defending Champion University Tampa is the 8th best team in the country.

The defending Division II NCAA Women’s Volleyball Champion University of Tampa Spartans seem to be gearing up to defend their title. The Spartans have won four National Women’s NCAA Volleyball titles and have been a dominate force in the sport for over a decade.

They are the top ranked team in the South, and they hold down the number 8 spot in this week’s Top 25 poll. Also, ranked are Florida powers West Florida and Barry.

RankSchool (First-Place Votes Adjusted)Total Points Adjusted2022 RecordPrevious Week
1Wayne State (Neb.) [47]115023-01
2MSU Denver111419-12
3Concordia – St. Paul108219-23
4Minnesota Duluth100119-25
5Southwest Minnesota St.91319-27
6Nebraska-Kearney88822-28
7St. Cloud State85817-46
8Tampa84417-24
9Alaska-Anchorage82721-19
10Western Washington74215-411
11West Texas A&M65418-412
12Washburn62917-410
13NW Missouri State61416-515
14West Florida48219-513
15Cal State San Bernardino44215-413
16Barry41617-217
17Cal Poly Pomona36116-318
18Regis34915-516
19Central Oklahoma32720-319
20Colorado Mesa29215-420
21Wingate25523-121
22Colorado School of Mines24915-523
23Lewis20716-622
24Cal State L.A.15516-424
25Quincy7119-1NR

