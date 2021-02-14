Daytona 500: The lineup for the big race with no clear favorites.

Today in Daytona International Speedway will watch the opener of the 2021 NASCAR season with the Daytona 500. So the green flag will wave at (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

It big day for plenty of the race teams and the cast of usual suspects will be here battling all afternoon. Here is the starting grid for this year’s race with plenty of fast cars.

* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.

StartingDriverTeam
1.Alex BowmanNo. 48 Hendrick Motorsports
2.William ByronNo. 24 Hendrick Motorsports
3.Aric AlmirolaNo. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
4.Austin DillonNo. 3 Richard Childress Racing
5.Christopher BellNo. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
6.Bubba WallaceNo. 23 23XI Racing
7.Ryan NewmanNo. 6 Roush Fenway Racing
8.Kevin HarvickNo. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9.Joey LoganoNo. 22 Team Penske
10.Kyle BuschNo. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
11.Ryan Preece*No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing*
12.Chase ElliottNo. 9 Hendrick Motorsports
13Kyle LarsonNo. 5 Hendrick Motorsports
14.Ryan BlaneyNo. 12 Team Penske
15.Daniel SuarezNo. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team
16.Corey LaJoieNo. 7 Spire Motorsports
17.Michael McDowellNo. 34 Front Row Motorsports
18.David Ragan*No. 36 Front Row Motorsports*
19.Jamie McMurrayNo. 77 Spire Motorsports
20.Kurt BuschNo. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
21.Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
22.Chris BuescherNo. 17 Roush Fenway Racing
23.Matt DiBenedettoNo. 21 Wood Brothers Racing
24.Brad KeselowskiNo. 2 Team Penske
25.Denny HamlinNo. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
26.Martin Truex Jr.No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
27.Cole CusterNo. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28.Joey GaseNo. 53 Rick Ware Racing
29.Tyler ReddickNo. 8 Richard Childress Racing
30.Chase BriscoeNo. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
31.Erik JonesNo. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
32.Derrike CopeNo. 15 Rick Ware Racing
33.Quin HouffNo. 00 StarCom Racing
34.Ross ChastainNo. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
35.Cody WareNo. 51 Rick Ware Racing
36.Anthony AlfredoNo. 38 Front Row Motorsports
37.Josh BilickiNo. 52 Rick Ware Racing
38.BJ McLeodNo. 78 Live Fast Motorsports
39.Austin Cindric*No. 33 Team Penske
40.Kaz Grala*No. 16 Kaulig Racing

