Daytona 500: The lineup for the big race with no clear favorites.

Today in Daytona International Speedway will watch the opener of the 2021 NASCAR season with the Daytona 500. So the green flag will wave at (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
It big day for plenty of the race teams and the cast of usual suspects will be here battling all afternoon. Here is the starting grid for this year’s race with plenty of fast cars.
* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.
|Starting
|Driver
|Team
|1.
|Alex Bowman
|No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports
|2.
|William Byron
|No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports
|3.
|Aric Almirola
|No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
|4.
|Austin Dillon
|No. 3 Richard Childress Racing
|5.
|Christopher Bell
|No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
|6.
|Bubba Wallace
|No. 23 23XI Racing
|7.
|Ryan Newman
|No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing
|8.
|Kevin Harvick
|No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
|9.
|Joey Logano
|No. 22 Team Penske
|10.
|Kyle Busch
|No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
|11.
|Ryan Preece*
|No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing*
|12.
|Chase Elliott
|No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Kyle Larson
|No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports
|14.
|Ryan Blaney
|No. 12 Team Penske
|15.
|Daniel Suarez
|No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team
|16.
|Corey LaJoie
|No. 7 Spire Motorsports
|17.
|Michael McDowell
|No. 34 Front Row Motorsports
|18.
|David Ragan*
|No. 36 Front Row Motorsports*
|19.
|Jamie McMurray
|No. 77 Spire Motorsports
|20.
|Kurt Busch
|No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
|21.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
|22.
|Chris Buescher
|No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing
|23.
|Matt DiBenedetto
|No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing
|24.
|Brad Keselowski
|No. 2 Team Penske
|25.
|Denny Hamlin
|No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
|26.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
|27.
|Cole Custer
|No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
|28.
|Joey Gase
|No. 53 Rick Ware Racing
|29.
|Tyler Reddick
|No. 8 Richard Childress Racing
|30.
|Chase Briscoe
|No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
|31.
|Erik Jones
|No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
|32.
|Derrike Cope
|No. 15 Rick Ware Racing
|33.
|Quin Houff
|No. 00 StarCom Racing
|34.
|Ross Chastain
|No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
|35.
|Cody Ware
|No. 51 Rick Ware Racing
|36.
|Anthony Alfredo
|No. 38 Front Row Motorsports
|37.
|Josh Bilicki
|No. 52 Rick Ware Racing
|38.
|BJ McLeod
|No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports
|39.
|Austin Cindric*
|No. 33 Team Penske
|40.
|Kaz Grala*
|No. 16 Kaulig Racing