Daytona at 75 Live Audio Coverage: Updated Next Gen car to get real-world test in today’s 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The latest version of NASCAR’s Next Gen car is still awaiting a real-world test. It’s sure to come in the Daytona 500.

Reacting to driver complaints and concussions to Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman, the sanctioning body made changes to the crumple zones in the backend of Cup Series cars in hopes of reducing the effects of rear-impact collisions.

The revisions received mixed reviews following the Clash exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum two weeks ago — fan favorite and 2020 series champion Chase Elliott said he “didn’t think it was a ton different” — but those punishing hits came in tight turns and amid aggressive, short-track driving that involved widely varying speeds.

Daytona’s high-banked tri-oval might provide a better evaluation, where bumping and banging — while somewhat tempered — are an integral part of superspeedway racing and often result in more violent crashes.

Here is the field for the 2023 Daytona 500:

Daytona 500 starting lineup

#48 – Alex Bowman #5 – Kyle Larson #22 – Joey Logano #10 – Aric Almirola #20 – Christopher Bell #2 – Austin Cindric #12 – Ryan Blaney #9 – Chase Elliott #17 – Chris Buescher #6 – Brad Keselowski #34 – Michael McDowell #7 – Corey LaJoie #4 – Kevin Harvick #38 – Todd Gilliland #23 – Bubba Wallace #19 – Martin Truex Jr. #36 – Zane Smith #11 – Denny Hamlin #21 – Harrison Burton #41 – Ryan Preece #24 – William Byron #42 – Noah Gragson (R) #1 – Ross Chastain #99 – Daniel Suarez #43 – Erik Jones #45 – Tyler Reddick #3 – Austin Dillon #31 – Justin Haley #16 – A.J. Allmendinger #14 – Chase Briscoe #47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 – B.J. McLeod #54 – Ty Gibbs (R) #50 – Conor Daly #51 – Cody Ware #8 – Kyle Busch #77 – Ty Dillon #15 – Riley Herbst #84 – Jimmie Johnson #67 – Travis Pastrana

Failed to Qualify: Austin Hill, Chandler Smith