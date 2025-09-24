Dean Kremer’s one-hit gem leads Orioles to 6-0 win over Rays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles began their final home series of the season with a 6-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Kremer (11-10) struck out four and hit one batter but walked none in his 30th outing. In a game between clubs already eliminated from postseason contention, he continued his dominance of the Rays, improving his lifetime ERA to 1.64 and record to 5-1 across 11 starts against Tampa Bay.

Colton Cowser hit a two-run homer off Ian Seymour in the sixth. Gunnar Henderson drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a single off starter Ryan Pepiot, and Jordan Westburg and Tyler O’Neill also had run-scoring hits.

Pepiot (11-12) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over three innings in his career-high 31st outing to begin the Rays’ season-ending, six-game road trip. The 28-year-old has a 3.86 ERA over a career-best 167 2/3 innings.

The start was delayed an hour and 11 minutes by rain.

Key moment

José Castillo got the final two outs of the seventh to strand two runners and leave Kremer’s scoreless outing intact. After Josh Lowe’s single put on the second runner, Cowser tracked down Jake Mangum’s fly ball to deep right-center and Westburg made a leaping grab of Hunter Feduccia’s liner to third.

Key stat

Orioles two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman went 0 for 4 with one strikeout in his first game since Aug. 17 (right oblique strain).

Up next

Rays righty Shane Baz (10-12, 4.99 ERA) will make his 31st outing of the season, two years after missing all of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Right-hander Tyler Wells makes his fourth start for Baltimore after his return from UCL surgery this month.

