Defending D-II World Series Champs University of Tampa Start Their Defense of The Title By Hosting The Regionals

James Williams
Game Schedule

Thursday, May 15, 2025
Game One: No. 1 Tampa (43-7) vs. No. 8 Savannah State (31-15) - 1:00 pm
Game Two: No. 4 Lee (37-16) vs. No. 5 Auburn-Montgomery (31-22) - 5:00 pm
        
Friday, May 16, 2025
Game Three: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game Two - 1:00 pm
Game Four: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - 5:00 pm 
        
Saturday, May 17, 2025        
Game Five: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - 1:00 pm
Game Six: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 - 5:00 pm 
        
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Game 7: same teams, if necessary - 1:00 pm

Links

NCAA Tournament Bracket | Digital Program | South 2 Regional Host Site

Live Stats – TampaStats.com

Live Video – TampaSpartans.tv

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased at the gate. The ticket gate will open 60 minutes before the first game of each day. Admission for each day of the tournament is: Adults ($10), Children under 12 ($5) and children under 2 (Free). Tickets are available via CREDIT CARD ONLY at the main entrance. Click here for University of Tampa Baseball Field location.

Parking

Parking is available for free at the West Parking Garage. The West garage is located north of the field. For the campus map of the University of Tampa, please click here.

