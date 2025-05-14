Defending D-II World Series Champs University of Tampa Start Their Defense of The Title By Hosting The Regionals

|Participating Schools
|#1 University of Tampa Spartans
|#4 Mississippi College Choctaws
|#5 Lynn University Fighting Knights
|#8 Albany State University Golden Rams
Game Schedule
|Thursday, May 15, 2025
|Game One
|No. 1 Tampa (43-7) vs. No. 8 Savannah State (31-15)
|1:00 pm
|Result
|Live Video
|Live Stats
|Recap
|Box Score
|Game Two
|No. 4 Lee (37-16) vs. No. 5 Auburn-Montgomery (31-22)
|5:00 pm
|Result
|Live Video
|Live Stats
|Recap
|Box Score
|Friday, May 16, 2025
|Game Three
|Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game Two
|1:00 pm
|Result
|Live Video
|Live Stats
|Recap
|Box Score
|Game Four
|Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
|5:00 pm
|Result
|Live Video
|Live Stats
|Recap
|Box Score
|Saturday, May 17, 2025
|Game Five
|Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
|1:00 pm
|Result
|Live Video
|Live Stats
|Recap
|Box Score
|Game Six
|Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5
|5:00 pm
|Result
|Live Video
|Live Stats
|Recap
|Box Score
|Sunday, May 18, 2025
|Game 7
|same teams, if necessary
|1:00 pm
|Result
|Live Video
|Live Stats
|Recap
|Box Score
Links
NCAA Tournament Bracket | Digital Program | South 2 Regional Host Site
Live Stats – TampaStats.com
Live Video – TampaSpartans.tv
Ticket Information
Tickets may be purchased at the gate. The ticket gate will open 60 minutes before the first game of each day. Admission for each day of the tournament is: Adults ($10), Children under 12 ($5) and children under 2 (Free). Tickets are available via CREDIT CARD ONLY at the main entrance. Click here for University of Tampa Baseball Field location.
Parking
Parking is available for free at the West Parking Garage. The West garage is located north of the field. For the campus map of the University of Tampa, please click here.