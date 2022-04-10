DII College Baseball: University of Tampa holds down the No. 1 ranking with Rollins at the No. 10 spot in the latest poll.

PEMBROKE, N.C. (NCBWA) A run of success for each of the top-four teams lent a feeling of stability to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division II Top 25 on Wednesday afternoon as Tampa raked in a lion’s share of the available first-place votes and, for the second-straight week, was followed by Wingate, Point Loma and Central Missouri, respectively.

The Spartans, who collected 16 out of the possible 19 first-place votes in Wednesdays ranking, ran their win streak out to seven games with a three-game road sweep of Embry-Riddle over the weekend. Tampa has allowed just 6.8 hits per nine innings (4th NCAA) through 32 outings this season, as well as the nations 13th-best strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.13). Wingate has now won 11-straight games following a weekend home sweep of South Atlantic Conference (SAC) rival UVa.-Wise, while Point Loma has tasted victory in five-straight games.

Central Missouri had its 19-game win streak snapped with a loss at Washburn on Saturday in the third game of the four-game set between the two Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) foes.

Angelo State was the biggest mover in this week’s poll as the Rams hopped up eight spots in the poll on the heels of a four-game sweep of Lone Star Conference rival St. Edwards on the road.

Two teams reentered the ranking this week following absences of various lengths. Newberry (No. 17) is back in the NCBWA Division II Top 25 after a one-week hiatus, while Millersville (No. 22) is nationally ranked for the first time since the preseason edition of the listing.

