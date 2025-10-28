By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

Freeman’s Walk-Off Homer Vanishes into the Marine Layer

It was Shohei Otani who stole the show, but it was Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 18th inning disappeared into the thick Southern California sky, heavy with marine layers, ending one of the longest and most unforgettable games in World Series history. The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6–5 in a 6-hour, 39-minute marathon that tied the record for the longest Fall Classic game ever played Yahoo Sports USA TODAY MLB.

Sports Talk Florida

Freddie Freeman blast came off Brendon Little and gave the Dodgers a 2–1 lead in the best-of-seven series and echoed the memory of Max Muncy’s 2018 walk-off against Boston—also in the 18th inning, also at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani Had A Historic Night: The Great Sho on Earth

Shohei Ohtani delivered a performance for the ages, reaching base nine times—a World Series record. He homered twice, doubled twice, and walked five times, four of them intentionally. His dual-threat brilliance was on full display, even as he battled a leg cramp after being caught stealing in the ninth.

Ohtani’s plate dominance recalled Frank Isbell’s 1906 feat and set the tone for his Game 4 start, scheduled just hours after the conclusion of Game 3.

Pitching Carousel and Defensive Brilliance

The Dodgers used a record 10 pitchers, with rookie Will Klein earning the win after four scoreless innings and 72 pitches—both career highs. Clayton Kershaw, warming up for four innings, emerged from the bullpen in the 12th to escape a bases-loaded jam, his fastest pitch since July 2024 clocking in at 91.9 mph.

Defensive gems abounded: Addison Barger gunned down Fredie Freeman at the plate with a 98.5 mph throw, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. threw out Teoscar Hernández at third, and Tommy Edman cut down Isiah Kiner-Falefa from short right field.

Dodgers’ Depth and Grit Shine Through

Miguel Rojas, who had pitched mop-up innings during the season, was nearly called upon to take the mound. Yoshinobu Yamamoto volunteered to relieve despite throwing 105 pitches in Game 1. Justin Wrobleski, who pitched in the sixth and seventh, joked about changing shoes and sweatshirts to shift the game’s momentum.

Even Sandy Koufax, two months shy of 90, stayed until the final pitch, witnessing a game that will be etched in baseball lore.

Where This Game Ranks in History

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series joins the pantheon of baseball’s greatest contests. It matched the 2018 Dodgers–Red Sox clash for most innings and shattered records for player appearances, pitches thrown, and base-reaching feats. Freddie Freman becomes the first player to hit two walk-off home runs in World Series history.

With Shohei Ohtani set to pitch Game 4 tonight in Los Angeles, the legend of “The Greatest Sho on Earth” continues to unfold