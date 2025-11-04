— Jim Williams, Senior Columnist, Capital Sports

The Dodgers’ epic 11th-inning 5–4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game Seven was a fitting finale to a World Series that gripped fans across North America and beyond. What began as a coast-to-coast showdown between two powerhouse franchises quickly transcended borders—captivating audiences in Japan, the Caribbean, and anywhere baseball is revered.

Each game in the series could have gone either way. From walk-offs to pitching duels, the margin of victory was razor-thin. The superstars stepped up—Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani, and Bo Bichette delivered clutch moments—but it was the role players who ultimately stole the spotlight.

Names like Miguel Vargas and Davis Schneider etched themselves into postseason lore with timely hits and defensive gems.

Why Yoshinobu Yamamoto Won MVP

Threw six strong innings for his second win of the series. Game 7: On zero days’ rest, pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief, sealing the Dodgers’ 5–4 win in 11 innings.

On zero days’ rest, pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief, sealing the Dodgers’ 5–4 win in 11 innings. Postseason Totals: 17⅔ innings pitched Only 2 earned runs 1.20 ERA 14 strikeouts 3 wins in the World Series



Yamamoto’s resilience and poise under pressure—especially in extra innings—were praised by outlets like MLB.com, ESPN, FOX Sports, and Sporting News. His ability to bounce back and pitch on consecutive days was described as “legendary” and “tireless.

Don’t Forget Vlad Jr.’s Epic October

14 World Series Highlights: Game 4: Homered off Shohei Ohtani to swing momentum back to Toronto Game 5: Went 3-for-3 with a home run, 2 RBIs, and a walk Game 7: Played with visible emotion, leading by example even in defeat



Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS MVP for his dominant performance against the Mariners, and he continued to shine against the Dodgers—often outshining even the biggest stars on the field. His leadership and poise were evident, and many analysts argued he deserved MVP consideration despite the Blue Jays’ loss

Global Impact and Media Buzz

Coverage from USA Today, Toronto Star, Globe and Mail, Sportsnet, ESPN, FOX Sports, and Yahoo Sports highlighted the international reach of this series. Japanese broadcasts broke viewership records, and Caribbean fans rallied behind their hometown heroes.

Past World Series That Were Just as Close

Here’s a look at other nail-biters that defined baseball history:

1991: Twins vs Braves – Five one-run games, Game 7 won in the 10th inning.

Twins vs Braves – Five one-run games, Game 7 won in the 10th inning. 2001: Diamondbacks vs Yankees – Walk-off in Game 7 against Mariano Rivera.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees – Walk-off in Game 7 against Mariano Rivera. 2016: Cubs vs Indians – Extra innings in Game 7, ending a 108-year drought.

Cubs vs Indians – Extra innings in Game 7, ending a 108-year drought. 2019: Nationals vs Astros – Road team won every game in the series.

Nationals vs Astros – Road team won every game in the series. 2023: Rangers vs Diamondbacks – Underdog story with late-game heroics.

Final Thoughts

This World Series was a masterclass in drama, grit, and global appeal. It was the perfect capstone to a long and thrilling MLB season. And now, the countdown begins—just 100 days until pitchers and catchers report for spring training.

Stay tuned. The next chapter starts soon.