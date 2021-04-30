Dolphins add two stars in the first round with Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle No. 6, and Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips with 18th pick

The Miami Dolphins landed a receiver with the No. 6 overall draft pick Thursday night when they selected Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, who instantly becomes one of the fastest players in team history.

Waddle will be reunited with Tua Tagovailoa, his former collegiate quarterback with the Crimson Tide.

The Dolphins, who desperately needed a pass rusher, later added defensive end Jaelan Phillips with the No. 18 pick, keeping the Miami Hurricanes star in the area. Phillips is the highest-drafted Miami Hurricane defensive player since 2005. He won’t have to go very far to continue his football career. Coral Gables is a stone’s throw away from the Dolphins’ headquarters in Davie.

Waddle, WR, 5-9, 180, Alabama

Breakdown: Blazing speed and elusive after the catch. Was a dangerous return man with the Tide. Size could limit him to playing mostly in the slot. Played in only six games last season because of a broken left ankle.

Later in the round at 18. the Dolphins went defense

Jaelan Phillips, Edge, 6-6, 260, Miami

Breakdown: Looks-the-part pass rusher with elite traits. Stand-up edge seems to be his path to stardom. Five-star recruit out of high school who went to UCLA. His career was nearly derailed by concussions, but he returned to football at Miami last year and lived up to the hype.

Fact: Phillips is the first Miami player drafted by the Dolphins since 2013 and first Hurricane taken in the first round since OG Vernon Carey in 2004.