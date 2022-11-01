Don’t be surprised if the Buccaneers make some moves before today’s trade deadline.

Today at 4 p.m. ET is the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline and unlike Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL there normally are few major trades done in the NFL. But when where you are 3-5 and need something to get the offense jump started like the Buccaneers do, then desperate times call for desperate actions.

The Bucs just placed OLB Shaq Barrett on Injured Reserve. The team overall is thin at several positions. All of this points to the Bucs being “buyers” at the deadline. But could they also be “sellers”?

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garofalo and Tom Pelissero dropped an article recently that list buyers and sellers ahead of the trade deadline. The article lists the Bucs as buyers and according to “multiple sources” sellers in the form of defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting.

He could bring Tampa Bay a nice return if the right deal comes up.

Per NFL.com,

“A starter during his first three seasons. Murphy-Bunting has seen his role diminish in 2022 and has missed the past two games with a quad injury, though he’s believed to be close to healthy now. Murphy-Bunting’s talent, experience (31 NFL starts), age (25) and cheap rookie contract (due about $1.41 million for the rest of 2022) make him a logical target and Tampa Bay will have suitors if it’s willing to move him.”

Murphy-Bunting has had some high “highs” and low “lows” during his time in Tampa. The diminished role he’s seen this year is the main reason for the Buccaneers to consider this. He’s young, cheap and experienced. The Bucs need draft capital and this might be the way to get it.

