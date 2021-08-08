Don’t Sleep on Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Have you been wondering how wide receiver Tyler Johnson has been doing in training camp? Well there’s been plenty of talk about the Buccaneers’ “Big Three” receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, rightfully so. Not to be outdone, rookie receiver Jaelon Darden has shown flashes of why the Buccaneers selected him in the 4th round of this year’s draft. But please we implore you, don’t sleep on Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, a 5th round pick out of Minnesota is looking to carve out a spot on this roster after posting a modest 12 receptions, 169 yards and 2 TDs during his rookie campaign. Sunday, Johnson made arguably one of the best catches of this training camp to date.

Johnson looks to push for more reps and hopefully more targets once the season gets started. Going back to last year’s divisional playoffs, you’ll remember the great catch against the Saints. Plays like that one and the one from Sunday’s practice are exactly what the Buccaneers need from the 2nd year wide receiver.

