KENNY VARNER

The Duke Blue Devils enter the 2025 season with high expectations following a solid 9-win campaign. They return six starters on offense and five on defense. One of the biggest storylines is the addition of quarterback Darian Mensah, a transfer from Tulane, who brings explosive playmaking ability and a significant upgrade at the position. While this team might be more talented than last year’s squad, their final win total could end up being lower due to a more difficult schedule.

Though Duke’s nine wins in 2024 looked impressive on paper, a deeper look reveals that their only victory over a team with a winning record came against UConn. Still, there’s optimism surrounding second-year head coach Manny Diaz, who has brought discipline, structure, and a defensive identity to the program.

Quarterback Malik Murphy has transferred out, but he was mostly tasked with managing games and avoiding mistakes, rather than carrying the offense. In contrast, Mensah is a dynamic passer and a true dual-threat. At Tulane last season, he threw for 2,723 yards while completing 65.9% of his passes, tossing 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Now, with an upgrade in surrounding talent—including a fully intact offensive line—Mensah could elevate Duke’s offense to a new level. The improved protection should also help fix last season’s troubling third-down conversion rate, which hovered around 30%.

The offensive line is led by experienced tackle Brian Parker and returns as a cohesive unit. Despite the continuity, the line must improve on the meager 93 rushing yards per game average from last season. Running back Jaquez Moore returns to full health and will be joined in the backfield by Peyton Jones. While the position lacks depth, increased production is expected.

The receiving corps lost some pieces but returns Que’Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans, who are both expected to take on larger roles. In the transfer portal, Duke landed Cooper Barkate from Harvard, an FCS standout who posted 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Andrel Anthony, formerly with Michigan and Oklahoma, also joins the squad and hopes to finally stay healthy and become the deep threat Duke sorely needs. With a better quarterback and strong protection, this offense has the potential to take a noticeable leap forward.

On the other side of the ball, defense remains the calling card for Coach Diaz, and Duke did not disappoint in 2024. Returning five starters from a unit that led the ACC in sacks (tied with SMU at 43), the defense also racked up an impressive 116 tackles for loss. The front is anchored by Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony, with fifth-year senior and All-ACC performer Aaron Hill clogging up the middle. Dartmouth transfer Josiah Green has already made a strong impression, and linebacker Tre Freeman leads a physical group that includes hard-hitting Utah State transfer Jaiden Francois.

In the secondary, Terry Moore is one of the best safeties in the ACC. He led the team with four interceptions and recorded 71 tackles before suffering an injury in the bowl game against Ole Miss. His return to full health will be crucial. Chandler Rivers is another standout, providing lockdown coverage and adding three picks of his own. Safety Caleb Weaver, a transfer from Sam Houston, adds another playmaking element to this already tough unit.

Coach Manny Diaz clearly has the program moving in the right direction. While Duke may not boast elite talent compared to national powers, the team is fundamentally sound, avoids costly mistakes, and plays disciplined football. With a tougher schedule ahead, matching last year’s win total won’t be easy. Duke will host Illinois in Week 2—a vastly underrated matchup—as well as strong teams like Georgia Tech and national powerhouse Clemson. Road trips to Syracuse and others won’t be easy either. However, if Mensah clicks and the defense remains stout, the Blue Devils could surprise again and make a push for the Top 25.