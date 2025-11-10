By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports Networks – Senior Columnist

✅ Slug

eagles-packers-monday-night-football-preview-2025

✅ Meta Description

Preview of the Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Broadcast info, keys to victory, and playoff implications.

✅ SEO Title

Eagles vs Packers: Monday Night Football Preview, Broadcast Info, and Playoff Stakes

✅ Focus Keyphrase

Eagles vs Packers Monday Night Football

✅ SEO Keywords

eagles-vs-packers

monday-night-football-2025

nfl-week-10-preview

green-bay-packers

philadelphia-eagles

lambeau-field

espn-abc-broadcast

local-radio-packers

local-radio-eagles

nfl-playoff-picture

jordan-love

jalen-hurts

nick-sirianni

matt-lafleur

nfl-salute-to-service

✅ Tags (hyphenated, comma-separated)

eagles-vs-packers, monday-night-football, nfl-week-10, green-bay-packers, philadelphia-eagles, lambeau-field, espn-broadcast, abc-broadcast, local-radio-packers, local-radio-eagles, nfl-playoff-race, jordan-love, jalen-hurts, nick-sirianni, matt-lafleur, nfl-salute-to-service

Eagles vs Packers: What Each Team Must Do to Win

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) and Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) enter Week 10 with playoff aspirations and unfinished business. For the Eagles, ball security and third-down efficiency will be critical against a Packers defense that thrives on takeaways. Green Bay, meanwhile, must establish the run early and protect QB Jordan Love from Philadelphia’s relentless pass rush.

Both teams are coming off strong performances, and Monday night at Lambeau Field will be a litmus test for their postseason readiness.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN and ABC, kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

ESPN and ABC, kickoff at 8:15 PM ET Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app

FuboTV, ESPN app Radio (Philadelphia): 94WIP FM

94WIP FM Radio (Green Bay): 620 WTMJ AM, 95.7 BIG FM WRIT (Milwaukee) Packers.com

This game is also the NFL’s Salute to Service feature, with special tributes and gear honoring military members Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Philadelphia Eagles: Keys to Victory

Protect Jalen Hurts: The Eagles’ offensive line must neutralize Green Bay’s edge rushers.

The Eagles’ offensive line must neutralize Green Bay’s edge rushers. Limit Turnovers: Hurts has thrown 5 INTs this season—ball security is paramount.

Hurts has thrown 5 INTs this season—ball security is paramount. Red Zone Execution: Philadelphia ranks 18th in red zone TD percentage; converting drives into points will be crucial.

Coach Nick Sirianni emphasized fundamentals this week, saying, “Tackling, catching, blocking—those are what make or break every play” Yahoo Sports.

Green Bay Packers: Keys to Victory

Control the Trenches: Green Bay’s run game, led by Aaron Jones, must set the tone.

Green Bay’s run game, led by Aaron Jones, must set the tone. Pressure Hurts: The Packers’ defense has 21 sacks this season and will need to disrupt the Eagles’ timing.

The Packers’ defense has 21 sacks this season and will need to disrupt the Eagles’ timing. Avoid Penalties: Green Bay has struggled with discipline in key moments—clean football is essential.

NBC analysts noted Green Bay has “a decent advantage in the trenches” and could cover the 2.5-point spread NBC Sports.

Final Thoughts: What a Win Means

For Philadelphia: A win solidifies their NFC East lead and keeps them in contention for a first-round bye.

A win solidifies their NFC East lead and keeps them in contention for a first-round bye. For Green Bay: Victory would avenge last season’s playoff losses to the Eagles and position them for home-field advantage.

This game could be a preview of the NFC Championship, and both teams know it. Expect intensity, strategy, and playoff-caliber football under the lights.