Eckel’s Week 7 Preview: Broncos, Giants see questions answered?

Was the New York Giants win over the Philadelphia Eagles a fluke, or have the Jaxson Dart-led Giants turned around from the second-losingest team in the league over the past five years to a playoff contender? How good are the Denver Broncos? They’re 4-2 with a win over those same Eagles. And then they struggled to beat the winless Jets a week later in England.

Then again, that Broncos defense allowed just 82 yards in the 13-11 decision. Also keep in mind the Broncos are two late field goals away from being 6-0.

Sunday those questions may be answered when the Broncos are back home to take on the suddenly rejuvenated Giants.

Daboll Knows Tough Task Ahead Against Broncos

Brian Daboll, the Giants head coach, is certainly wary of the Broncos and that defense.

“Tremendous football team, 4-2. Just had a tough game overseas,’’ Daboll said. “Start with their defense. (Broncos defensive coordinator) Vance Joseph is really coaching incredible football right now. Pressuring the quarterback, first in the red zone, first on third down, can play a variety of things. There are a lot of really good players. One of the best defenses in the league, coached well, and tough to block. Just held a team to under 90 yards of offense. So, tremendous challenge with that defense.

“Coach (Sean) Payton, on the offensive side, has won a bunch of games in this league. Really good offensive scheme. (Broncos quarterback) Bo Nix has done a good job with him. Four talented receivers. Different tight end groupings. (Broncos running back J.K.) Dobbins, who can take it to distance, (RJ Harvey), another productive rookie running back. Can do a lot of different things. Run-wise, bootlegs, screens. You name it, they have it.

“They’re impressive. They’re impressive every game. They create a lot of negative plays. They have 30 sacks in six games. There were nine last week, I think. They rotate guys. But (Broncos outside linebacker Nik) Bonitto is an unbelievable pass rusher. You can’t have a plan for all of them. They all can rush. I think 12 guys have at least a sack on their defense. We’ve got the reigning defensive player of the year, as a corner, (Broncos cornerback Pat) Surtain II, an Alabama guy. They’re just really good. They play good coverage, complemented with the front. They disguise well. They’re as good as it gets right now.’’

From Wentz He Came

In order to get ready for Aaron Rodgers vs. the Green Bay Packers a week from now, the NFL gives you Carson Wentz vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

There aren’t too many players left from Wentz’ time with the Eagles and even head coach Nick Sirianni was only there a few weeks before the team traded the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts. Jeffrey Lurie still owns the team and Howie Roseman is still the GM. And the QB who replaced Wentz, Jalen Hurts, is still the QB.

If this game wasn’t interesting enough already with the defending Super Bowl champs on a two-game losing skid, Wentz getting to send his old team down to three straight makes it even more interesting.

Who’s Next?

Tennessee got it started when it fired head coach Brian Callahan Monday after the team dropped to 1-5 on the season. Will another head coach follow Callahan to an early departure some time during the season.

Early money may have been on the Giants canning Brian Daboll but Jaxson Dart may have saved the coach for the time being. Joe Burrow’s injury probably saves Zach Taylor in Cincinnati as well.

Miami’s Mike McDaniel is a safe bet with the team 1-5 and players talking aloud about some of its problems. Arizona’s Jon Gannon could be in trouble if the Cardinals continue to lose games in the final seconds week after week.

Home Sweet Home

The Carolina Panthers aren’t just 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road so far this season. There is quite a discrepancy in the scores as well. At home this year the Panthers have outscored their opponents, 87-51. On the road they have been outscored, 95-45.

Still Winless

Can the Panthers change that road narrative this week when they face the 0-6 Jets at MetLife Stadium? The Jets, fresh from an 82-yard performance in London last week, are 0-6 for the third time in their history. They made it to 0-8 in 1996 before finishing 1-15 and went to 0-13 in 2014 before finishing 2-14.

Game of the Week: Tampa Bay at Detroit

Monday night gets a good one (actually two good ones Houston at Seattle isn’t bad, either) in a key NFC battle. The Bucs, at 5-1, have lived on the edge all season, winning four of their five games in the final seconds. Detroit (4-2) has been an interesting read as well. The Lions four wins have come against teams with a combined record of 7-16. They have also had wins of 31, 24 and 13 points and their two losses were by 14 and 13 points. So will it be a close Tampa Bay game, or a Lions blowout?

This is 40

When Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati Thursday night it will mark only the second time two 40-year-old quarterbacks have gone head to head as the Bengals Joe Flacco meets the Steelers Aaron Rodgers. The only matchup between two 40-year olds was in 2020 when Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees met three times that season, including a playoff game.

Left vs. Left

Looking for something interesting in the Miami at Cleveland game, Sunday? It will be the first time two left-handed quarterbacks — Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Cleveland’s Dillon Gabriel — have gone head to head since 2006. Back then Atlanta’s Mike Vick took on Tampa Bay’s Chris Simms.