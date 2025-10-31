By: Jim Williams-Senior Columnist-Capital Sports

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement has become one of the most unexpected heroes of the 2025 MLB season. Known for his versatility and defensive brilliance, Clement is now a finalist for a Gold Glove Award — and he’s done it all with a used glove he bought off eBay. In a clubhouse filled with million-dollar contracts and custom gear, Clement’s choice of equipment is a testament to his humble roots and relentless work ethic.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Why eBay? A Glove with Character

Clement’s decision to shop online wasn’t about making headlines — it was about necessity. His previous glove had worn out, and rather than wait for a new custom model, he turned to eBay and found a vintage mitt that felt just right. “It had no padding,” Clement joked, “so I wear another glove underneath it.” That quirky setup hasn’t slowed him down. In fact, it’s become part of his identity — a symbol of grit, improvisation, and the kind of hustle that defines this Blue Jays squad.

World Series Wizardry Against the Dodgers

In the 2025 World Series against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers, Clement has been a defensive anchor. Whether turning double plays or making diving stops at third base, his eBay glove has been front and center in Toronto’s highlight reels. With stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer grabbing headlines, Clement’s quiet excellence has earned him respect across the league — and a cult following among fans who love an underdog.

No Matter the Mitt, Clement Is a Star

Whether it came from a sporting goods store or an online auction, Clement’s glove has become a symbol of his journey — and of the Blue Jays’ feel-good run in 2025. As Toronto embraces its role as Canada’s team, Clement stands out not just for his play, but for his story. He’s proof that greatness isn’t always flashy — sometimes, it’s stitched into the leather of a secondhand mitt.