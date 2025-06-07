ESPN has unveiled the complete 33-game schedule for the 2025-26 college football Bowl Season, featuring a comprehensive lineup of games on ABC and ESPN. The postseason slate, including 17 ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated bowls, starts Saturday, Dec. 13, and runs through Friday, Jan. 2.

ESPN’s award-winning college football coverage kicks off Bowl Season on ABC with the 10th edition of the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 13 at noon ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Additional ABC highlights include the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl set for Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 27 at noon, followed by a pair of Sunshine State showcases with the Pop-Tarts Bowl at 3:30 p.m. from Orlando’s Camping World Stadium and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at 7:30 p.m. slated for EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. ABC will also air the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m., returning to Camping World Stadium.

ESPN will deliver much of the Bowl Season action, beginning with the LA Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. from SoFi Stadium. ESPN will feature a full slate of games throughout the month of December, including the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, StaffDNA Cure Bowl, 68 Ventures Bowl, and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Holiday week highlights include the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 24, the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26, and the 20th editions of the Kinder’s Texas Bowl and Isleta New Mexico Bowl, both on Dec. 27. The Go Bowling Military Bowl kicks off the postseason play on the 27th at 11 a.m. from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Post-Christmas action continues with the Birmingham Bowl, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Music City Bowl, and Valero Alamo Bowl, which delivered its highest audience on record last year with eight million viewers. New Year’s Eve celebrates with the ReliaQuest Bowl from Tampa at noon, and the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Bowl Season closes out ESPN action with the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Jan. 2.

ESPN is coming off its most-watched Bowl Season since the 2019-20 campaign, with 19.2 billion minutes watched across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ABC boasted the network’s largest non-CFP bowl audience in 11 years last season, averaging five million viewers. More than a dozen of ESPN’s slate of bowl games last winter delivered multi-year viewership highs, with the Wasabi Fenway Bowl scoring its most-watched edition ever.

In addition to Bowl Season ringing in the New Year, ESPN will present all 2025-26 College Football Playoff quarterfinal bowl games on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl – as well as both semifinal bowl games – Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl – on January 8 and 9.

2025-26 BOWL SEASON ON ESPN PLATFORMS

Date Time (ET) Bowl Platform Sat, Dec 13 Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.) ABC 9 p.m. LA Bowl (SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.) ESPN Tue, Dec 16 9 p.m. IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl (Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN Wed, Dec 17 5 p.m. StaffDNA Cure Bowl (Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.) ESPN 8:30 p.m. 68 Ventures Bowl (Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, Ala.) ESPN Fri, Dec 19 Noon Myrtle Beach Bowl (Brooks Stadium – Conway, S.C.) ESPN 3:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.) ESPN Mon, Dec 22 2 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Albertsons Stadium – Boise, Idaho) ESPN Tue, Dec 23 2 p.m. Boca Raton Bowl (Flagler Credit Union Stadium – Boca Raton, Fla.) ESPN 5:30 p.m. New Orleans Bowl (Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, La.) ESPN 9 p.m. Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas) ESPN Wed, Dec 24 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl (Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex – Honolulu, Hawai’i) ESPN Fri, Dec 26 1 p.m. GameAbove Sports Bowl (Ford Field – Detroit, Mich.) ESPN 4:30 p.m. Rate Bowl (Chase Field – Phoenix, Ariz.) ESPN 8 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas) ESPN Sat, Dec 27 11 a.m. Go Bowling Military Bowl (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium – Annapolis, Md.) ESPN Noon Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Yankee Stadium – Bronx, N.Y.) ABC 2:15 p.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.) ESPN 3:30 p.m. Pop-Tarts Bowl (Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.) ABC 5:45 p.m. Isleta New Mexico Bowl (Branch Field at University Stadium – Albuquerque, N.M.) ESPN 7:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Fla.) ABC 9:15 p.m. Kinder’s Texas Bowl (NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas) ESPN Mon, Dec 29 2 p.m. Birmingham Bowl (Protective Stadium – Birmingham, Ala.) ESPN Tue, Dec 30 2 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Independence Stadium – Shreveport, La.) ESPN 5:30 p.m. Music City Bowl (Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tenn.) ESPN 9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl (Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas) ESPN Wed, Dec 31 Noon ReliaQuest Bowl (Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.) ESPN 3 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.) ABC 3:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nev.) ESPN Fri, Jan 2 1 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, Texas) ESPN 4:30 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, Tenn.) ESPN 8 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, N.C.) ESPN

* While the Bahamas Bowl will not be played during 2025-26 Bowl Season, league commitments will be fulfilled through other ESPN owned-and-operated games. Date, time and location are TBD.