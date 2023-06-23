ESPN: Buccaneers’ Mayfield Has “Edge”, Trask Has “Overhauled” Mechanics

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback competition has been thoroughly covered since the signing of Baker Mayfield. Reports are the battle between Mayfield and Kyle Trask have left the team impressed with what they’ve seen.

From ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler via Bleacher Report,

“I’m told that Baker Mayfield has been working like a player who’s lost two jobs in the past, both in Cleveland and Carolina, and doesn’t want that to happen again. He’s had a nice edge to him behind the scenes. This is a quarterback that’s had a new offensive coordinator nearly every year of his career. So, he knows how to work not only hard, but fast.”

More on Mayfield from Fowler,

“Now he’s with a new coordinator in Tampa, Dave Canales. So, his experience could really help him in this quarterback battle, but Kyle Trask, I’m told, has overhauled his mechanics a little bit or at least tweaked them. He’s shown some good accuracy at times in OTAs and minicamp and plans to put up a good battle. And this is a quarterback competition that could go well into training camp, I’m told; probably not an early decision because they want to see what both players can do in nearly every scenario.”

—

Offensive coordinator Dave Canales was recently a guest on the “No Days Off” podcast where he spoke about Kyle Trask ansmd the quarterback competition.

“I think it’s partly just respecting the team, respecting what’s best for everyone, and then also respecting Kyle’s process. You know, he comes in as the second-round pick with high hopes. Obviously, what a great thing, Tom Brady’s been here, so he’s been able to learn from him. But at the same time he’s worked really hard to try to have an opportunity to show what he can do.”

Whether you have Trask or Mayfield at the helm, replacing Brady and what he brought to the table is no easy task, if not impossible. This battle appears set to go on throughout training camp and preseason. Hopefully the Buccaneers end up with a clear winner or else we could be looking at a alternating starters for the 2023 season.