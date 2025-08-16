In the new NBA media deal of 11 years and $76 billion only ESPN is coming back as the league only returning media partners with two new partners NBC and Prime Video. ESPN and ABC are getting ready for a Star-Studded 2025–26 NBA Broadcast Schedule Featuring Cooper Flagg, LeBron James, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
This season promises to be the most star-packed yet, with marquee matchups, historic rivalries, and exclusive national coverage across ESPN Wednesday Night Basketball, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, and the NBA Sunday Showcase.
Season Tip-Off: October 22–23
ESPN tips off its coverage with a blockbuster doubleheader on Wednesday, October 22:
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Donovan Mitchell faces Jalen Brunson at Madison Square Garden.
- Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg debuts against Victor Wembanyama.
On Thursday, October 23, the action continues:
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers: A rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pascal Siakam.
- Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Stephen Curry hosts Nikola Jokić in a battle of MVPs.
Thanksgiving Eve Tripleheader: November 26
For the first time ever, ESPN will present a Thanksgiving Eve NBA tripleheader:
- Celtics vs. Pistons (5 p.m. ET)
- Timberwolves vs. Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET)
- Warriors vs. Rockets (10 p.m. ET) All games are part of the Emirates NBA Cup Group Play.
Christmas Day Extravaganza: December 25
ESPN continues its tradition of airing all five NBA Christmas Day games, including:
- Cavaliers vs. Knicks (12 p.m. ET)
- Spurs vs. Thunder (2:30 p.m. ET)
- Mavericks vs. Warriors (5 p.m. ET)
- Lakers vs. Rockets (8 p.m. ET)
- Timberwolves vs. Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET)
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC
Returning for its 11th season, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC remains the premier national game of the week. Highlights include:
- January 24 Tripleheader (NBA Rivals Week):
- Knicks vs. 76ers
- Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Lakers vs. Mavericks
- February 7 & 28: Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James in two must-watch showdowns.
- February 22: Cavaliers vs. Thunder, featuring the top two teams from last season.
- January 31: Rockets vs. Mavericks, starring Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.
ESPN Schedule Highlights
- 8 appearances each: Thunder, Nuggets
- 7 appearances each: Cavaliers, Warriors, Clippers, Lakers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Spurs
- February 27: MVP showdown—Jokić vs. Gilgeous-Alexander
All-Star Weekend
ESPN will also broadcast the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 13, continuing its commitment to showcasing the league’s biggest moments.