In the new NBA media deal of 11 years and $76 billion only ESPN is coming back as the league only returning media partners with two new partners NBC and Prime Video. ESPN and ABC are getting ready for a Star-Studded 2025–26 NBA Broadcast Schedule Featuring Cooper Flagg, LeBron James, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This season promises to be the most star-packed yet, with marquee matchups, historic rivalries, and exclusive national coverage across ESPN Wednesday Night Basketball, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, and the NBA Sunday Showcase.

Season Tip-Off: October 22–23

ESPN tips off its coverage with a blockbuster doubleheader on Wednesday, October 22:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks : Donovan Mitchell faces Jalen Brunson at Madison Square Garden.

: Donovan Mitchell faces Jalen Brunson at Madison Square Garden. Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg debuts against Victor Wembanyama.

On Thursday, October 23, the action continues:

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers : A rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pascal Siakam .

: A rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals featuring and . Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Stephen Curry hosts Nikola Jokić in a battle of MVPs.

Thanksgiving Eve Tripleheader: November 26

For the first time ever, ESPN will present a Thanksgiving Eve NBA tripleheader:

Celtics vs. Pistons (5 p.m. ET)

(5 p.m. ET) Timberwolves vs. Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET)

(7:30 p.m. ET) Warriors vs. Rockets (10 p.m. ET) All games are part of the Emirates NBA Cup Group Play.

Christmas Day Extravaganza: December 25

ESPN continues its tradition of airing all five NBA Christmas Day games, including:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks (12 p.m. ET)

(12 p.m. ET) Spurs vs. Thunder (2:30 p.m. ET)

(2:30 p.m. ET) Mavericks vs. Warriors (5 p.m. ET)

(5 p.m. ET) Lakers vs. Rockets (8 p.m. ET)

(8 p.m. ET) Timberwolves vs. Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET)

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

Returning for its 11th season, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC remains the premier national game of the week. Highlights include:

January 24 Tripleheader (NBA Rivals Week): Knicks vs. 76ers Timberwolves vs. Warriors Lakers vs. Mavericks

(NBA Rivals Week): February 7 & 28 : Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James in two must-watch showdowns.

: in two must-watch showdowns. February 22 : Cavaliers vs. Thunder , featuring the top two teams from last season.

: , featuring the top two teams from last season. January 31: Rockets vs. Mavericks, starring Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.

ESPN Schedule Highlights

8 appearances each: Thunder, Nuggets

each: Thunder, Nuggets 7 appearances each: Cavaliers, Warriors, Clippers, Lakers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Spurs

each: Cavaliers, Warriors, Clippers, Lakers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Spurs February 27: MVP showdown—Jokić vs. Gilgeous-Alexander

All-Star Weekend

ESPN will also broadcast the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 13, continuing its commitment to showcasing the league’s biggest moments.