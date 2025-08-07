By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

ESPN and the NFL have reached new licensing agreements, extending the network’s NFL Draft rights and, separately, adding NFL programming and content to ESPN’s upcoming Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) service, as well as to Disney+. The agreement also includes the opportunity for fans to bundle ESPN’s DTC service with NFL+ Premium.

ESPN and NFL Reach Multi-Year Extension on NFL Draft

The multi-year NFL Draft licensing agreement builds upon ESPN’s rich history surrounding the event over the past 46 years, as ESPN was the first network to televise the selection process in 1980. Beginning with the 2026 NFL Draft, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of Draft presentations. All offerings will be available on ESPN’s DTC service. Additional alternate NFL Draft presentations from ESPN will be available on the same streaming platforms, as will a new daily show dedicated to the NFL Draft. The new show, which will air on ESPN2 most days, will launch the day following the Super Bowl and continue through that year’s Draft. More highlights:

ESPN and ABC will each produce telecasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday—a staple of ESPN’s presentation since 2019. On Saturday, ESPN will continue to air Rounds 4-7, with ABC simulcasting the network’s coverage.

ESPN can add other alternate telecasts across streaming platforms for Rounds 1-7.

Premier football shows, College GameDay and NFL Live, will continue to be on-site from the NFL Draft.

ESPN Radio will continue its live broadcast of the NFL Draft.

ESPN and NFL Reach Additional Licensing Agreement Centered Around NFL Rights For ESPN’s DTC Service

Separately, ESPN and the NFL have reached an agreement to expand the NFL experience across the network’s DTC service and Disney+. The agreement includes rights for additional NFL content for ESPN as well as robust interactive features to deepen the experience for fans. ESPN’s DTC offering will also stream select out-of-market NFL preseason games during the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The network will also be able to sell and bundle NFL+ Premium, the League’s DTC service that launched in 2022, with ESPN’s DTC service, which gives fans the ability to watch NFL Network and NFL RedZone through the NFL+ Premium offering. Additional rights and features that ESPN will offer include:

Highlights for ESPN’s new, innovative, and personalized SportsCenter For You, and the industry-leading Fantasy Football platform.

Fans can utilize the new ESPN App multiview feature while watching the network’s NFL games and shows through the network’s App, such as the traditional Monday Night Football telecast and MNF with Peyton and Eli at the same time, or multiple games when MNF has two games on the same night.



Deeper customization with enhanced interactive features that engage fans watching and following the NFL, including the ability to view personalized Fantasy Football team performance, legalized sports betting information and bet tracking, and integrated games stats on their connected television or mobile device.



Exclusive to ESPN DTC subscribers, a video-on-demand Monday Night Football recap.

Additional NFL content on Disney+, including the potential for select NFL simulcasts for Disney+ subscribersand theinclusion of incremental highlight rights within shows like Vibe Check and SportsCenter+.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced App that integrates game stats, legalized sports betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of the network, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the network’s App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.