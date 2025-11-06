By: USF Athletic Department –GoUSFBulls.com

Before South Florida (6-2; 3-1 American) hosts UTSA (4-4; 2-2 American) in a Thursday night, ESPN primetime clash, ESPN’s SportsCenter on Campus will broadcast live from the USF campus on Thursday from 2-3 p.m. in a festive pregame show.

ESPN anchor Matt Barrie and members of the Thursday night broadcast team will host the show live from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center in the heart of the USF Tampa Campus. The show has been traveling the country ahead of ESPN’s Thursday night game broadcasts, drawing large crowds of students and fans to the festive hour-long program.

Students and fans are invited to gather in the plaza near the Bulls fountain outside the Marshall Center beginning at 1:00 p.m. to be part of the national broadcast of the network’s flagship sports news program, which will highlight the traditions, culture and spirit of the University of South Florida.

The program will feature an appearance from Bulls Head Coach Alex Golesh , crowd participation games with show hosts, and food and beverage giveaways. Members of the Herd of Thunder band, USF spirit squads and Rocky the Bull will be in attendance. Students are encouraged to bring creative signs – similar to the scene on ESPN’s GameDay broadcasts – and get involved in the fun.

Paid parking is available to the general public in parking decks and lots around the Marshall Center. Please visit USF.edu/parking for maps and locations.

Additionally on Thursday, Barrie will host a special 5 p.m. edition of SportsCenter live from Raymond James Stadium providing updates and insights ahead of the 7:30 p.m. American Conference matchup between USF and UTSA, which will air live on ESPN.

USF enters Thursday night’s game with an offense ranked No. 6 in the nation in scoring and No. 7 in total offense putting up 40.4 points and 487 yards a game. Dynamic quarterback Byrum Brown leads the charge standing No. 4 in total offense and in points responsible for in the national rankings.

UP NEXT

USF returns to Raymond James Stadium on Thursday for a conference clash with a UTSA team coming off an upset of Tulane. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN and can be heard on Q105 FM and Bulls Unlimited digital radio. USF has won five straight home games by at least 25 points (average margin 34.4 ppg) dating back to last season. It ties the longest streak in program history, previously set between 1997 and 1998.