Stats prove Harry Kane will NOT break Alan Shearer’s record before his Tottenham contract expires

Harry Kane needs 48 goals to topple Alan Shearer’s 260 Premier League scoring record

Since 2014/15 he has scored 0.69 Goals per Game, it would therefore take him 70 matches to break the record

If he was to continue at his upper quartile pace of 0.80 goals per game, it would take him 60 matches to break the record

If Kane stays in the Premier League, he is likely to break the scoring record between Matchday 22 of the 2024/25 Season to Matchday 19 of the 2025/26 Season.

Harry Kane can break the Premier League goalscoring record within 70 games if he continues at his current goal scoring rate.

Statisticians at XXX have worked out Kane’s goal scoring rate since bursting onto the scene in the 2014/15 season has stayed at a solid 0.69 goals per game.

On average, he plays 34 games per season and would therefore need 70 games to get the 48 goals required to usurp Shearer. This would therefore happen on Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 season.

However, if he plays every game possible as he did in both the 2015/16 and 2022/23 seasons, his goal per game ratio increases to 0.8. This would then mean he would require just 60 games to eclipse Shearer – which would be Matchday 22 of the 2024/25 Premier League Season.

He has played 30 or fewer Premier League games in the 2016/16, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons and he dropped to 0.61 goals per game. At this rate, it would take him 79 matches to break Alan Shearer’s record and that would be Matchday 19 of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

With his contract at Spurs set to expire in the summer of 2024, he would have to therefore extend his stay in north London in order to break the record whilst with them.

All-Time Premier League Goal Scorers

Here’s also a look at the All-Time Premier League Goal Scorers

Rank Player PL Goals PL Apps Goal per App 1 Alan Shearer 260 441 0.59 2 Harry Kane 213 320 0.67 3 Wayne Rooney 208 491 0.42 4 Andrew Cole 187 414 0.45 5 Sergio Agüero 184 275 0.67 6 Frank Lampard 177 609 0.29 7 Thierry Henry 175 258 0.68 8 Robbie Fowler 163 379 0.43 9 Jermain Defoe 162 496 0.33 10 Michael Owen 150 326 0.46

Since Kane has been a regular starter for Spurs in 2014/15 season his season stats in terms of goal scoring has looked like this…