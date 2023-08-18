Stats prove Moises Caicedo is worth more than Declan Rice and the best 6 in Premier League

Sports Talk Florida
Caicedo made more key passes, and more tackles and interceptions than Declan Rice

Stats suggest Chelsea beating Liverpool to the signing of Moises Caicedo could be pivotal to their Champions League ambitions under Mauricio Pochettino.

Research undertaken by Betway has discovered Caicedo made 156 tackles and interceptions, made 43 key passes and 219 progressive passes in the Premier League last season. In comparison to some of the best midfielders in, or linked to the Premier League, none can compare.

New Arsenal signing Declan Rice is clearly worthy of his £105 million price tag, averaging 9.18 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, making 60 switches in the Premier League last season and making 88 progressive carries and 240 progressive passes.

PlayerTackles and InterceptionsBall Recoveries per 90 minsMinutes PlayedPass CompletionSwitchesKey PassesProgressive PassesProgressive Carries
Declan Rice1429.183,27386.50%603724088
Moises Caicedo1567.113,13988.50%94321938
Sofyan Amrabat607.071,99888.80%221217636
James Ward-Prowse1205.933,37178.90%147418919
Joao Palhinha1936.143,10882.50%3871018
Sandro Tonali895.622,71375%146215961

For context, former AC Milan stalwart Sandro Tonali made an astonishing 62 key passes before his Newcastle move in the summer and 61 progressive carries.

Reported Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is somewhat lacking in comparison to the aforementioned names, making fewer key passes, fewer tackles and interceptions and progressive passes than both Caicedo and Rice.

West Ham have moved to sign James Ward-Prowse in order to help soften the blow of losing Rice to Arsenal, with the England international clocking a whopping 120 tackles and interceptions in the Premier League last year. He also made 74 key passes in the league last campaign.