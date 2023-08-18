Stats prove Moises Caicedo is worth more than Declan Rice and the best 6 in Premier League

Caicedo made more key passes, and more tackles and interceptions than Declan Rice

Stats suggest Chelsea beating Liverpool to the signing of Moises Caicedo could be pivotal to their Champions League ambitions under Mauricio Pochettino.

Research undertaken by Betway has discovered Caicedo made 156 tackles and interceptions, made 43 key passes and 219 progressive passes in the Premier League last season. In comparison to some of the best midfielders in, or linked to the Premier League, none can compare.

New Arsenal signing Declan Rice is clearly worthy of his £105 million price tag, averaging 9.18 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, making 60 switches in the Premier League last season and making 88 progressive carries and 240 progressive passes.

Player Tackles and Interceptions Ball Recoveries per 90 mins Minutes Played Pass Completion Switches Key Passes Progressive Passes Progressive Carries Declan Rice 142 9.18 3,273 86.50% 60 37 240 88 Moises Caicedo 156 7.11 3,139 88.50% 9 43 219 38 Sofyan Amrabat 60 7.07 1,998 88.80% 22 12 176 36 James Ward-Prowse 120 5.93 3,371 78.90% 14 74 189 19 Joao Palhinha 193 6.14 3,108 82.50% 38 7 101 8 Sandro Tonali 89 5.62 2,713 75% 14 62 159 61

For context, former AC Milan stalwart Sandro Tonali made an astonishing 62 key passes before his Newcastle move in the summer and 61 progressive carries.

Reported Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is somewhat lacking in comparison to the aforementioned names, making fewer key passes, fewer tackles and interceptions and progressive passes than both Caicedo and Rice.

West Ham have moved to sign James Ward-Prowse in order to help soften the blow of losing Rice to Arsenal, with the England international clocking a whopping 120 tackles and interceptions in the Premier League last year. He also made 74 key passes in the league last campaign.