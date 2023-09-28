The Fantasy Premier League Obsessed United Kingdom Cities REVEALED

– Chester tops the rankings for the most Fantasy Premier League obsessed UK city

– Liverpool places second, boasting 37,827 annual FPL google searches

– Canterbury is the LEAST interested UK city in the Fantasy Premier League

With over 11 million players worldwide, Fantasy Premier League is the biggest Fantasy Football game in the world.

A brand-new data study released by OLBG reveals the UK cities most obsessed with The Fantasy Premier League.

The research conducted by the OLBG team has analyzed 58 populated UK cities based on the number of times each city Google’s search terms related to the Fantasy Premier League.

Seventeen relevant search terms were used in the study, including “premier league fantasy football,” fantasy football tips, “fpl statistics,” “fantasy football hub,” and “fantasy football fix.”

The number of searches for each term was then added up to give a total of searches for each city. This was then compared to the population to calculate how many searches per 100,000 people.

The UK data rankings are as follows: