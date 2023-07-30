What will the Premier League top four look like come May, 2024?

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, centre right, and Harry Maguire, second from left, hold the trophy during celebration as they won the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Last year, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Arsenal–who were all pegged to be a year or two away from a battle near the top of the Premier League–all finished in the top four, and will play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Manchester City won its third English top flight title in a row, and added a first Champions League and first treble along the way. Of course, all of that was done with the specter of 115 charges hanging over the Cityzens’ head, with more likely on the way.

Coming into the 2023-23 campaign, there might not be a single person that believes City won’t win another title. When you look at the odds via Action Network, the Cityzens are 1/16 to make the top four, which is not even worth the wager.

Arsenal is next at -333, but there are going to be some questions asked of the Gunners, who waited until late March and early April for their annual capitulation. With Champions League football for the first time since 2016-17, could Mikel Arteta’s squad feel the heat from an added six group stage matches plus any knockout stage games in 2024?

Surprisingly, Liverpool has the third best odds (-200) despite its fifth place finish and subsequent Europa League campaign. The lone other minus-money team is Manchester United (-160).

Chelsea, which finished 12th and went through four managers, has the fifth best odds, just ahead of Newcastle United. It might be more about the fact Newcastle is still trying to strengthen its squad ahead of the Champions League, while Chelsea has no European football and can just focus on domestic action.

“Newcastle United needs world-class players now, despite their amazing season, but they need players who have won titles and know how to win trophies,” former Premier League star Louis Saha said. “That’s the club’s next step, and players like Sadio Mane can definitely help and provide inspiration to the team to take them to the next level. It’s necessary to have players like Mane’s caliber to help them get through competitions. Newcastle United need to be careful because clubs like Leicester City did not bring in the right characters and look where they ended up. A signing like Mane would be bringing in the right character who can help win on the biggest stages.”

One team that is getting some love is Aston Villa, which will be playing in the UEFA Conference League after a seventh place finish. The Villains will be trying to replicate what West Ham United did in June–win a European trophy–to add to their 1982 European Cup.

“Aston Villa will finish in the top two,” top Aston Villa super supporter Paul Dowling said. “Unai Emery is building a squad to compete on all levels.”

Which teams will finish in the top four?

Prediction:

Manchester City

Manchester United

Liverpool

Arsenal

Chelsea

Newcastle United

Aston Villa

Top 4 odds via Action Network

Manchester City 1/16

Arsenal 1/3

Liverpool 2/5

Manchester Utd 8/13

Chelsea 13/8

Newcastle 13/8

Tottenham 4/1

Brighton 13/2

Aston Villa 9/1

West Ham 33/1