With Manchester City out, new Carabao Cup favorites emerge after Fourth Round draw

Liverpool has emerged as the new favorite in the Carabao Cup, boasting odds of 4/1. Initially considered outsiders at 9/1 before the competition’s commencement, Liverpool’s status has shifted significantly in their favor. With an illustrious history in the competition, including their ninth League Cup triumph in 2022, the Reds are eager to add another trophy to their collection. After a lackluster 2022/23 season, Jurgen Klopp’s team is determined to compete on all fronts. Their third-round comeback win against Leicester sets the stage for an upcoming clash with Bournemouth on the south coast.
Arsenal, despite their storied history, have only clinched the League Cup twice, with victories in 1987 and 1993. Surprisingly, legendary manager Arsene Wenger never managed to secure this particular trophy. The Gunners have reached the final on three occasions since 2007 but have fallen short each time. Under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, who claimed the FA Cup in 2019/20, Arsenal aims to break their League Cup drought and stands at 9/2 odds. A recent 1-0 victory against Brentford in the previous round sets the stage for an enticing clash with West Ham.
Manchester United, under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, won the Carabao Cup in his debut season as manager, securing a 2-0 victory over Newcastle. The opportunity to clinch the FA Cup narrowly eluded them as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. With their sights set on defending their trophy, they entered the 2023/24 campaign at 8/1 odds, which have now shortened to 9/2 following their resounding 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in the third round. However, they face a stern test against Newcastle in the fourth round, a rematch of last season’s final.
Chelsea, under Mauricio Pochettino, aims to rebound from a lackluster start to the season. Despite their struggles in the league, a 1-0 cup victory against Brighton injected a dose of confidence into the squad. Chelsea has lifted the League Cup three times this century, but their last triumph came in 2014/15. They now host Championship side Blackburn as they seek to reignite their Cup campaign.
Newcastle, last season’s runners-up, remain a strong contender with odds of 6/1. Their impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the third round, courtesy of a second-half goal from Alexander Isak, fuels their ambition to go one step further this season. The Toon’s quest to end their lengthy trophy drought, dating back to the 1955 FA Cup, may find vindication as they prepare to face Manchester United, their final opponents from the previous season, in a potentially riveting encounter at Old Trafford.
ODDS TO WIN CARABAO CUP 2024 (Odds via Action Network)
Liverpool +300
Arsenal +350
Manchester United +400
Newcastle +500
Chelsea +500
West Ham +1600
Fulham +1600
Everton +1600
Bournemouth +3500
Burnley +3500
Middlesbrough +4000
Ipswich Town +8000
Blackburn +10000
Exeter City +25000
Port Vale +30000
Mansfield Town +30000
Carabao Cup Fourth Round Ties
Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Manchester United v Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers
West Ham United v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Exeter City v Middlesbrough
Ties to be played week commencing 30 October.