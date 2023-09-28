With Manchester City out, new Carabao Cup favorites emerge after Fourth Round draw

Fans make their way past barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)

Liverpool has emerged as the new favorite in the Carabao Cup, boasting odds of 4/1. Initially considered outsiders at 9/1 before the competition’s commencement, Liverpool’s status has shifted significantly in their favor. With an illustrious history in the competition, including their ninth League Cup triumph in 2022, the Reds are eager to add another trophy to their collection. After a lackluster 2022/23 season, Jurgen Klopp’s team is determined to compete on all fronts. Their third-round comeback win against Leicester sets the stage for an upcoming clash with Bournemouth on the south coast.

Arsenal, despite their storied history, have only clinched the League Cup twice, with victories in 1987 and 1993. Surprisingly, legendary manager Arsene Wenger never managed to secure this particular trophy. The Gunners have reached the final on three occasions since 2007 but have fallen short each time. Under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, who claimed the FA Cup in 2019/20, Arsenal aims to break their League Cup drought and stands at 9/2 odds. A recent 1-0 victory against Brentford in the previous round sets the stage for an enticing clash with West Ham.

Manchester United, under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, won the Carabao Cup in his debut season as manager, securing a 2-0 victory over Newcastle. The opportunity to clinch the FA Cup narrowly eluded them as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. With their sights set on defending their trophy, they entered the 2023/24 campaign at 8/1 odds, which have now shortened to 9/2 following their resounding 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in the third round. However, they face a stern test against Newcastle in the fourth round, a rematch of last season’s final.

Chelsea, under Mauricio Pochettino, aims to rebound from a lackluster start to the season. Despite their struggles in the league, a 1-0 cup victory against Brighton injected a dose of confidence into the squad. Chelsea has lifted the League Cup three times this century, but their last triumph came in 2014/15. They now host Championship side Blackburn as they seek to reignite their Cup campaign.

Newcastle, last season’s runners-up, remain a strong contender with odds of 6/1. Their impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the third round, courtesy of a second-half goal from Alexander Isak, fuels their ambition to go one step further this season. The Toon’s quest to end their lengthy trophy drought, dating back to the 1955 FA Cup, may find vindication as they prepare to face Manchester United, their final opponents from the previous season, in a potentially riveting encounter at Old Trafford.

ODDS TO WIN CARABAO CUP 2024 (Odds via Action Network)

Liverpool +300

Arsenal +350

Manchester United +400

Newcastle +500

Chelsea +500

West Ham +1600

Fulham +1600

Everton +1600

Bournemouth +3500

Burnley +3500

Middlesbrough +4000

Ipswich Town +8000

Blackburn +10000

Exeter City +25000

Port Vale +30000

Mansfield Town +30000

Carabao Cup Fourth Round Ties

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle United

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter City v Middlesbrough

Ties to be played week commencing 30 October.