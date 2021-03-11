Every way you can stream and watch all the action at THE PLAYERS Championship with NBC and The Golf Channel leading the way.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Every Shot Live: Live streaming of every shot hit at THE PLAYERS Championship will get underway Thursday morning from TPC Sawgrass. Nearly 100 cameras will capture roughly 31,000 strokes taken over approximately 430 rounds played. It will be available free through PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold on Thursday . See schedule below.

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 6:40 a.m.-8 p.m. ( Every Shot Live ). Saturday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 7:50 a.m.-8 p.m. ( Every Shot Live ). Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 7:50 a.m.-6 p.m. ( Every Shot Live )

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

TOURCast : Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast .

TOUR Pulse : Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse , which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.

You can also do a seven-day trial using Sling TV for the Channel Channel and Locast also a trial to get your local NBC station.

NBC Sports surrounds THE PLAYERS Championship with more than 65 hours of live pre- and tournament coverage across GOLF Channel and NBC this week from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

In total, NBC Sports will have nearly 30 commentators and analysts covering this year’s tournament. Live From THE PLAYERS will be on-site to provide more than 40 hours of coverage on GOLF Channel.

This year’s field at THE PLAYERS features last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Bryson DeChambeau, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and more.

This week on Live From, GOLF Channel will present a variety of in-depth features surrounding THE PLAYERS Championship:

PGA TOUR Shutdown: A look back on the events that unfolded during last year’s THE PLAYERS Championship leading to the PGA TOUR’s decision to cancel the tournament and suspend the season at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including interviews with PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan , Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Championship Jared Rice , and more.

Brentwood Four: Depicts how four Black men fought to desegregate Brentwood Golf Course in Jacksonville and all public facilities throughout the city in the early 1960s.

"Better Than Most": A scientific breakdown of Tiger Woods' iconic putt on the 17th hole at the 2001 THE PLAYERS Championship and the impact of NBC Sports' Gary Koch's famous call, featuring interviews with Koch, Dan Hicks and Jim 'Bones' Mackay.

What Golf Did for Me: How the game of golf helped individuals cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in various ways.

Additionally, GolfChannel.com writer Ryan Lavner pens a piece on the events of last year’s tournament leading up to its cancelation.

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FROM TPC SAWGRASS

NBC/GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Host: Mike Tirico

Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon

/ Analyst: Paul Azinger / Nick Faldo

/ Tower: Gary Koch / David Feherty / Justin Leonard

/ On-Course: Roger Maltbie / Jim “Bones” Mackay / John Wood

Interviews: Steve Sands

Essays: Jimmy Roberts

How To Watch – Thursday, March 11 – Sunday, March 14 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date NBC GOLF Channel Thursday Noon-6 p.m. Friday Noon-6 p.m. Saturday 1-6 p.m. Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Reed

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

BROADCAST NOTES

40+ Hours of Live From THE PLAYERS this Week on GOLF Channel : Live From THE PLAYERS on GOLF Channel will provide wall-to-wall coverage beginning today-Wednesday and pre-and post-tournament coverage Thursday-Sunday. This week’s Live From includes Anna Whiteley, Shane Bacon, Damon Hack, George Savaricas, Cara Banks, Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Justin Leonard, Jaime Diaz, Todd Lewis, Billy Kratzert, David Duval, Arron Oberholser, Notah Begay, Mark Rolfing, Steve Burkowski, Ryan Lavner, and Rex Hoggard.