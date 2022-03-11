Nowadays, casino games are becoming more and more popular. People enjoy these types of games because they tend to be very exciting.

Fortunately for casino game players, the age of the Internet has made numerous online casinos more accessible and widely available.. That being said, online casinos have welcome bonuses to properly greet new players.

Therefore, when you come across offers, such as NJ online casino bonus, for instance, you should know how to make the best of them. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about casino bonuses.

What are casino bonuses?

Online casino bonuses are typically in the form of welcome bonuses. These custom offers are basically incentives designed to encourage new customers to subscribe. A welcome bonus can cover any number of things, such as free slot spins, no deposit bonus, match on deposit bonus and so on.

Moreover, if an online casino happens to be a sportsbook as well, you’ll come across bonuses, such as free bets, double odds, risk-free bets and so on.

Therefore, these welcome bonuses pretty much allow you to check out what the online casino has to offer with an opportunity to do so for free. You may even win something extra but in the worst case scenario, you break even.

Is there a catch?

Of course there is. Most online casinos are properly regulated and licensed. They must have policies in place to prevent money laundering. That’s why welcome bonuses come with requirements. These are called turnovers or rollbacks.

For instance, your welcome bonus is 30 free slot spins with no deposit required. However, there’s an x30 wagering requirement. What that means is that once you’ve played your 30 free spins and won some money from it, you must wager that money 30 more times on slot games before you can cash out.

Photo: gamblesportsonline.com FROM AP/PHOTOS

Betting requirements

As mentioned before, an online casino can also be a sportsbook allowing you to bet on your favorite sports. That said, you should know about betting requirements for welcome bonuses.

These are similar to casino games requirements but they work slightly differently. For example, your welcome bonus is a $30 worth of free bets with a x5 rollover.

What it means is that you must wager your bonus five more times on sports bets before you can withdraw your winnings. Moreover, there could be an additional requirement such as 1.5 (1/2), for example. That means you must wager your bonus on specific bets that have specific odds.

Conclusion

Online casino welcome bonuses are a great deal, indeed. They give you an opportunity to try out games or bets basically for free. As long as you know how these bonuses work you can make the best of the offer presented to you.