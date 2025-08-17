By: Jim Williams

For years, sports fans have been looking for a service that allows them to watch their favorite sports. Now, ESPN and FOX have joined forces in a joint venture that may not cover every sport you desire but offers a wide selection of events to enjoy.

ESPN and FOX One Launch $39.99 Streaming Bundle for Sports Fans Starting October 2

Earlier this week ESPN and FOX Corporation announced a groundbreaking partnership that will offer sports fans a bundled direct-to-consumer streaming package for $39.99 per month, beginning October 2, 2025. This new offering combines ESPN’s full suite of sports networks with FOX One, upcoming all-in-one streaming platform, delivering unprecedented access to live sports, news, and entertainment.

What’s Included in the Streaming Bundle?

ESPN DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) will feature:

Live access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes

Streaming of ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, ACCNX

Over 47,000 live events annually, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, College Football & Basketball

Enhanced ESPN App with multiview, betting insights, fantasy sports, and personalized SportsCenter

FOX One will offer:

Live and on-demand access to FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Deportes

Full coverage of News Channel, Business, Weather, and Local Stations

Streaming of Network shows, plus optional bundles with Nation and B1G+

Exclusive access to NASCAR, INDYCAR, FIFA World Cup, and more

Key Launch Dates

August 21, 2025: ESPN DTC and FOX One available individually

October 2, 2025: Bundle available for purchase at $39.99/month

Executive Insights

“Working with FOX One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Disney Platform Distribution.

“Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience,” added Tony Billetter, SVP, FOX Direct to Consumer.

This bundle marks a major shift in how fans access live sports and entertainment, offering flexibility for cord-cutters and cord-nevers alike. For more information, visit Stream.ESPN.com and FOXOne.com.