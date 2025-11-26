Conference titles remain up for grabs with one game to play

This is the final week for teams in the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12, and every non–Power Four conference to make their last push toward a championship berth. The stage is set for plenty of drama, and the action begins today.

Follow the big stories in sports – Sports Talk Florida

Starting with the ACC

Virginia and SMU can each clinch spots with wins, while Pitt needs help. Two‑loss teams like Georgia Tech, Duke, and Miami are hoping for tiebreakers, possibly decided by strength of schedule. Betting favorite: SMU (+130). Title game: Dec. 6 in Charlotte.

American Athletic Outlook

North Texas holds a head‑to‑head edge over Navy, but multi‑team ties complicate matters. Tulane’s CFP ranking could play a role, though losses eliminate that advantage. Current computer rankings favor North Texas, South Florida, Tulane, Navy, and East Carolina in that order. Betting favorite: North Texas (-125). Title game: Dec. 5 at higher seed.

For Bulls Fans – if USF beats Rice while North Texas and Tulane both lose, South Florida would be in strong position to reach the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. The AAC’s tiebreakers prioritize head‑to‑head results, CFP rankings, and then computer formulas. In this scenario, USF would rise to 6‑2, while North Texas and Tulane would fall back, leaving the Bulls in the top two of the standings and favored by the composite rankings

Big 12 Championship Picture

Texas Tech and BYU control their destiny, while Utah and Arizona State need combinations of wins and losses to sneak in. Betting favorite: Texas Tech (-400). Title game: Dec. 6 in Arlington, Texas.

Big Ten Drama

Ohio State vs. Michigan will decide much of the race. Indiana and Oregon remain in contention depending on results. Multiple scenarios could pit Indiana against Oregon, Michigan, or Ohio State. Betting favorite: Ohio State (-145). Title game: Dec. 6 in Indianapolis.

Conference USA Path

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State is a play‑in game, while Kennesaw State clinches with a win. Losses create tiebreaker chaos. Betting favorite: Western Kentucky (+100). Title game: Dec. 5 at higher seed.

Mid-American Complications

Western Michigan is in with a win. Toledo vs. Central Michigan is an elimination game. If favorites win, Miami could advance via common‑opponent record. Betting favorite: WMU (-120). Title game: Dec. 6 in Detroit.

Mountain West Chaos

San Diego State, Boise State, and UNLV could all win, creating a four‑way tie. Computer rankings may decide if head‑to‑head and CFP rankings fail. Betting favorite: San Diego State (+145). Title game: Dec. 5 at higher seed.

SEC Showdown

Texas A&M controls its fate but could be vulnerable in multi‑team ties. Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi each have paths depending on wins and losses. Betting favorite: Texas A&M (+140). Title game: Dec. 6 in Atlanta.

Sun Belt Simplicity

James Madison has clinched the East. The West comes down to Troy vs. Southern Miss, with the winner advancing. Betting favorite: James Madison (-750). Title game: Dec. 5 at James Madison.

Final Thoughts

With one week left, nearly every FBS conference championship spot is still up for grabs. From the chaos of the MAC and Mountain West to the clarity of the Sun Belt, fans are in for one of the most dramatic finishes in recent memory.