Spain had to put in a significant effort to secure their quarter-final victory, finding it challenging to overcome Switzerland’s stubborn and well-organized defense. The host nation, supported by a packed crowd of over 29,000, fought valiantly but was ultimately outclassed by one of the world’s best teams.

Spanish Misses

Much like their other matches at the EUROs, Spain began the match dominating the ball, and

Switzerland did well to withstand such heavy pressure for so much of the match. The Spanish did

have the opportunity to take an early lead, winning a penalty in the 7th minute, after Caldentey

easily glided past Ivelj on the right of the area, before a desperate lunge from Riesen fouled the

Spanish attacker. Caldentey stepped up, but sent a poorly-struck effort wide of the left-hand post.

Spain almost took the lead with 2 minutes of the half left, Paredes sending a header from a

Caldentey corner against the post from 8 yards, before the Swiss cleared. Spain were dominating

possession, dominating the Switzerland half, but the half finished goalless.

Blunt Swiss

Switzerland manager Pia Sundhage changed formation for this match, attempting to counter the

various attacking threats Spain had, and for the most part, those changes worked. With Reuteler

operating in a deeper position on the right, she was able to help her full-back with defensive

cover, not allowing Spain time on the ball in wide areas. The drawback to the tactical shift was it

left Switzerland looking toothless; Reuteler had been one of Switzerland’s best attacking players

in the tournament, and despite performing well in a defensive role here, it left Benny completely

isolated up front. Switzerland have looked at their best in these EUROs when in transition, but

with such little support for their attackers, it wasn’t a surprise they failed to register a shot on

target in the entire game.

Spanish Magic

Despite the scoreline, the relentless pressure from Spain suggested they would eventually open

the scoring, and they narrowly missed in the 61st minute, when Guijarro’s looping header from a

corner hit the right-hand post from 10 yards, before Gonzalez’s follow-up was blocked by

goalkeeper Peng onto the other post. 5 minutes later, Spain had their lead, and it took a moment

of magic from reigning Ballon D’or Feminine Aitana Bonmati, finding the run of substitute del

Castillo with a backheel on the edge of the box, despite being challenged by 2 defenders, before

del Castillo slotted low into the bottom corner. 5 minutes after that, Spain doubled their lead, with

a glorious curling effort from the edge of the box by Pina found the top corner, after Guijarro had

stolen the ball deep inside the Switzerland half.

Spain Switzerland

Possession 72.1% 27.9%

Shots 23 4

Shots on target 6 0

Expected Goals 3.71 0.12

Clumsy Ending

With 5 minutes left of regulation time, Spain won another penalty, after del Castillo was fouled as

she crossed from the byline, with the referee pulling play back after no chance materialised. This

time, Putellas took the penalty, but her effort was too central, allowing Peng to parry away to

safety. Things got even harder for the Swiss when, in the 1st minute of stoppage time, Paralluelo

was played through on goal, and defender Maritz attempted a last-ditch tackle to stop her.

Though the contact was only enough to make Paralluelo stumble, the Spaniard did lose control of

the ball, and the referee showed a red card for a last-player offence.



Though Switzerland were eliminated without registering a shot on target, their performance at this

tournament has been a real highlight; reaching the knockouts for the first time, while entertaining

their home crowds, who have nearly sold-out all 4 fixtures that the host nation has been involved

with. Spain move onto the semi-finals, where they’ll face a real step-up in quality, in the form of

either France or Germany, who face each other on Saturday.



Next Fixture – Semi-finals

Spain vs France or Germany