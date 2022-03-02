Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg crushes TV and streaming ratings as the most watched IndyCar opener in 11 years

The inaugural race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivered the series’ most-watched season-opener in 11 years as Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin took the checkered flag at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (GPSP) in Florida this past Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

The GPSP averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.429 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it not only the most-watched INDYCAR season opener in 11 years (St. Pete, 2011, 1.840 million, ABC), but also the most-watched non-Indy 500 INDYCAR race in 11 years.

Sunday’s GPSP was up 53% compared to the 2021 INDYCAR season opener at Barber (932,000 viewers; April 18) and up 15% vs. last year’s St. Pete race (1.246 million; April 25), both on NBC.

Bolstered by streaming on Peacock, the race delivered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 23,800 viewers, the largest streaming audience on record for an INDYCAR race, excluding the Indy 500. The AMA also includes streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Viewership for the race peaked with a TV-only audience of 1.509 million viewers and averaged a household rating of 0.89. TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports resumes its INDYCAR coverage at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20, at 12:30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Below is NBC Sports’ remaining 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage schedule:

Date Race/Track Network/Platform# Time Sun., March 20 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 12:30 p.m. Sun., April 10 Streets of Long Beach NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 12:30 p.m. Sat., May 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 29 The 106th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sun., June 5 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit USA Network 3 p.m. Sun., June 12 Road America NBC 12:30 p.m. Sun., July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC Noon Sun., July 17 Streets of Toronto Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., July 23 Iowa Speedway – Race 1 NBC 4 p.m. Sun., July 24 Iowa Speedway – Race 2 NBC 3 p.m. Sat., July 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC Noon Sun., Aug. 7 Streets of Nashville NBC 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network 6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 4 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m.

*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change

#all races stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app except the Streets of Toronto, which streams exclusively on Peacock