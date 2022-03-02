Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg crushes TV and streaming ratings as the most watched IndyCar opener in 11 years

Sports Talk Florida
The inaugural race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivered the series’ most-watched season-opener in 11 years as Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin took the checkered flag at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (GPSP) in Florida this past Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

The GPSP averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.429 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it not only the most-watched INDYCAR season opener in 11 years (St. Pete, 2011, 1.840 million, ABC), but also the most-watched non-Indy 500 INDYCAR race in 11 years.

Sunday’s GPSP was up 53% compared to the 2021 INDYCAR season opener at Barber (932,000 viewers; April 18) and up 15% vs. last year’s St. Pete race (1.246 million; April 25), both on NBC.

Bolstered by streaming on Peacock, the race delivered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 23,800 viewers, the largest streaming audience on record for an INDYCAR race, excluding the Indy 500. The AMA also includes streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Viewership for the race peaked with a TV-only audience of 1.509 million viewers and averaged a household rating of 0.89.  TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports resumes its INDYCAR coverage at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20, at 12:30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Below is NBC Sports’ remaining 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage schedule:

DateRace/TrackNetwork/Platform#Time
Sun., March 20Texas Motor SpeedwayNBC12:30 p.m.
Sun., April 10Streets of Long BeachNBC3 p.m.
Sun., May 1Barber Motorsports ParkNBC12:30 p.m.
Sat., May 14Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)NBC3 p.m.
Sun., May 29The 106th Indianapolis 500NBC11 a.m.
Sun., June 5Raceway at Belle Isle Park/DetroitUSA Network3 p.m.
Sun., June 12Road AmericaNBC12:30 p.m.
Sun., July 3Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseNBCNoon
Sun., July 17Streets of TorontoPeacock3 p.m.
Sat., July 23Iowa Speedway – Race 1NBC4 p.m.
Sun., July 24Iowa Speedway – Race 2NBC3 p.m.
Sat., July 30Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)NBCNoon
Sun., Aug. 7Streets of NashvilleNBC3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 20World Wide Technology RacewayUSA Network6 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 4Portland International RacewayNBC3 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 11WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaNBC3 p.m.

*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change

#all races stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app except the Streets of Toronto, which streams exclusively on Peacock