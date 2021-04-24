Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Pre-Race Show LIVE Sunday from 10 a.m. till noon on FITE TV plus right here. Then hear the race on WWBA 820 AM

Before the green flag falls on the 24-car NTT INDYCAR SERIES field for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, watch Sports Talk Florida’s Pre-Race Show from 10 a.m. – 12 noon on Sunday, April 25.

Interviews will include past Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg winners Sebastien Bourdais (2017 and 2018), Josef Newgarden (2019 and 2020), Graham Rahal (2008), plus more. Learn insider information from Grand Prix officials and the Mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman about this great annual race weekend tradition on the downtown waterfront spanning 17 consecutive years and counting.



After the show, stay tuned to Sports Talk Florida as the official home of the INDYCAR Radio Network for live coverage of the 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Tune into Sports Talk Florida at WWBA 820 AM and FM 98.3 (in Largo) or FM 96.7 (in Tampa). Also, find it online for live streaming at sportstalkflorida.com.