Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg starting grid for today’s big race.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla . – Qualifying Saturday for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 1.8-mile streets of St. Petersburg circuit, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:00.3210 (107.425 mph)

2. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:00.5709 (106.982)

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:00.6078 (106.917)

4. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:00.6353 (106.868)

5. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 01:01.0017 (106.227)

6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:01.0799 (106.091)

7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:00.4858 (107.133)

8. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:00.4997 (107.108)

9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:00.5678 (106.988)

10. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:00.6220 (106.892)

11. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:00.6476 (106.847)

12. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:00.8671 (106.461)

13. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:00.8524 (106.487)

14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:00.7044 (106.747)

15. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:00.9167 (106.375)

16. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:00.7058 (106.744)

17. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:00.9569 (106.305)

18. (51) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:00.8127 (106.557)

19. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:01.4220 (105.500)

20. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:01.1140 (106.031)

21. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:01.4453 (105.460)

22. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:01.5065 (105.355)

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 01:01.8364 (104.793)

24. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01:02.3396 (103.947)