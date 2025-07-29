LA28 Olympics: Flag Football Will Be Amongst Emerging Sports Competition

With the inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, emerging sports makes its mark. It’s a significant milestone. This non-contact version of American football will make its highly anticipated Olympic debut. It will highlight its growing popularity and international appeal.

While flag football headlines the new additions, it’s part of a broader trend where various emerging sports gain traction for future Olympic consideration. Other sports generating buzz include:

Pickleball: This fast-growing paddle sport which is a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It has exploded in popularity, particularly in North America. Its accessibility and appeal across all age groups make it a strong contender for future Olympic inclusion.

Breaking (Breakdancing): Already a debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, breaking brings a vibrant, artistic and athletic element to the Games. Its appealing to a younger, more diverse audience.

Teqball: A unique sport combining elements of soccer and table tennis. Played on a curved table, Teqball’s rapid growth and unique format offer an exciting spectacle.

Baseball/Softball: While not entirely “emerging,” baseball and softball are making a return to the Olympic program for LA28 after being absent from Paris 2024. Their strong fan bases and established infrastructure, particularly in the host nation, solidified their re-inclusion.

Boston Red Sox’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Why is Flag Football a Game-Changer for LA28?

Flag football’s inclusion is a testament to:

Global Growth: The sport has seen a massive surge in participation worldwide. It is appealing to athletes and fans looking for a safer, more accessible version of football.

Youth Appeal: Its fast-paced, skill-based nature resonates with younger generations, aligning with the Olympic movement’s goal of engaging new audiences.

NFL Support: The National Football League (NFL) has actively championed flag football’s Olympic bid. It recognizes its potential for global expansion and grassroots development. The possibility of NFL players participating adds significant star power.

The Road Ahead for Emerging Sports

The success of flag football and breaking at the upcoming Olympics could pave the way for other emerging sports. Factors that contribute to a sport’s Olympic potential include:

International Reach: A widespread global presence and established international federations are crucial.

Youth Engagement: The ability to attract and inspire younger athletes and fans.

Gender Equality: Offering opportunities for both men and women to compete at an elite level.

Sustainability: Requiring minimal infrastructure and equipment, making it easier for various countries to participate.

As the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics approach, the world will be watching closely as flag football makes its historic debut. It will set a precedent for the future of emerging sports on the grandest athletic stage.

