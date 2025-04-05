Florida and Auburn face each other in a Final Four SEC showdown. Winner heads to the Championship game

Florida Gators (34-4, 17-4 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (32-5, 16-4 SEC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT on CBS

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn and No. 3 Florida play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Tigers are 16-4 against SEC opponents and 16-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Johni Broome leads the Tigers with 10.9 boards.

The Gators are 17-4 in SEC play. Florida ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Auburn averages 83.2 points, 13.5 more per game than the 69.7 Florida gives up. Florida scores 16.2 more points per game (85.4) than Auburn allows (69.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Florida won 90-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 19 points, and Miles Kelly led Auburn with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Clayton is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Gators. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gators: 10-0, averaging 90.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.