Florida vs Georgia: A New Chapter in the Cocktail Party Clash

This year’s edition Florida vs Georgia, known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, arrives with high drama and fresh storylines. Florida fired head coach Billy Napier earlier this month, handing the reins to interim coach Billy Gonzales, who now faces his first test against No. 5 Georgia. Meanwhile, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are charging toward an SEC title and a potential College Football Playoff berth, boasting a 6–1 record and an 81.8% chance to make the CFP according to ESPN’s FPI. But as history has shown, when these two bitter rivals meet in Jacksonville, rankings and records often take a backseat to emotion and unpredictability.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Florida vs. Georgia: Rivalry Roots and Legendary Moments

The Florida vs Georgia rivalry dates back to 1904, though the schools dispute the official start date due to Georgia counting a win over a predecessor to the University of Florida. Since 1933, Jacksonville has hosted nearly every clash, save for wartime and renovation interruptions. The rivalry has produced unforgettable moments: Georgia’s 1980 win en route to a national title, Florida’s 1995 blowout with Steve Spurrier, and last year’s second-half comeback by Georgia, where Carson Beck overcame three interceptions to lead the Bulldogs to a 34–20 victory.

In 2025, the game marks the final Jacksonville showdown before renovations at EverBank Stadium send the series to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027, with a return to Jacksonville slated for 2028. The move has stirred debate over tradition, but both fanbases remain fiercely loyal to the spectacle and spirit of the event.

Why It Still Matters — and Where to Watch

What makes Florida vs. Georgia so special? It’s the pageantry, the passion, and the unpredictability. From tailgates lining the St. Johns River to the sea of red and blue inside the stadium, this rivalry is more than football — it’s a cultural event. Despite Florida’s struggles, the Gators remain motivated to defend their pride, while Georgia eyes postseason glory USA Today.

TV Broadcast: ABC, Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 PM ET

Florida Radio: WRUF 103.7 FM / AM 850

Georgia Radio: WSB 95.5 FM / AM 750