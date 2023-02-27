Florida No. 3, FSU No. 6 and UCF No. 25 in the college softball rankings. UCLA No.1 after winning Clearwater Invitational.

There’s a new No. 1 team in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll released Feb. 21 following a big weekend of softball at the Clearwater Invitational.
The UCLA Bruins have taken over the No. 1 spot in the rankings following Oklahoma’s first loss of the season to Baylor in Waco. The Sooners battled back from a 4-1 deficit to cut the lead to one in the sixth inning, but ultimately fell 4-3.
UCLA, on the other hand, moved to 12-0 after an undefeated weekend at the Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins pulled off a one-run win over both Alabama and Louisiana, as well as a four-run win over Virginia Tech and a run-rule win over Nebraska.
After UCLA and Oklahoma — Florida, Oklahoma State, and Clemson round out the top five. Baylor is the only new addition to the poll after taking down Oklahoma.
The full Week 2 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here (based on games through Feb. 20):
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|UCLA (25)
|12-0
|625
|2
|2
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|594
|1
|3
|Florida
|10-0
|557
|3
|4
|Oklahoma State
|8-1
|546
|5
|5
|Clemson
|10-0
|527
|6
|6
|Florida State
|9-3
|474
|7
|7
|Alabama
|6-2
|451
|12
|8
|Arkansas
|8-2
|427
|4
|9
|Tennessee
|6-1
|387
|8
|10
|Washington
|9-1
|385
|14
|11
|Stanford
|8-2
|344
|17
|12
|Virginia Tech
|7-3
|333
|9
|13
|Texas
|8-1-1
|322
|13
|14
|LSU
|10-0
|294
|18
|15
|Duke
|7-3
|288
|19
|16
|Georgia
|7-3
|259
|10
|17
|Northwestern
|4-4
|218
|11
|18
|Kentucky
|6-1-1
|214
|16
|19
|Arizona
|7-3
|204
|15
|20
|Auburn
|9-1
|145
|21
|21
|Missouri
|9-2
|105
|23
|22
|Baylor
|8-1
|80
|NR
|23
|Maryland
|8-1
|73
|25
|24
|Oregon
|8-2
|64
|24
|25
|UCF
|5-5
|63
|20
Dropped out: Louisiana
New to poll: Baylor
