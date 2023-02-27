Florida No. 3, FSU No. 6 and UCF No. 25 in the college softball rankings. UCLA No.1 after winning Clearwater Invitational.

There’s a new No. 1 team in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll released Feb. 21 following a big weekend of softball at the Clearwater Invitational.

The UCLA Bruins have taken over the No. 1 spot in the rankings following Oklahoma’s first loss of the season to Baylor in Waco. The Sooners battled back from a 4-1 deficit to cut the lead to one in the sixth inning, but ultimately fell 4-3.

UCLA, on the other hand, moved to 12-0 after an undefeated weekend at the Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins pulled off a one-run win over both Alabama and Louisiana, as well as a four-run win over Virginia Tech and a run-rule win over Nebraska.

After UCLA and Oklahoma — Florida, Oklahoma State, and Clemson round out the top five. Baylor is the only new addition to the poll after taking down Oklahoma.



The full Week 2 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here (based on games through Feb. 20):

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 UCLA (25) 12-0 625 2 2 Oklahoma 8-1 594 1 3 Florida 10-0 557 3 4 Oklahoma State 8-1 546 5 5 Clemson 10-0 527 6 6 Florida State 9-3 474 7 7 Alabama 6-2 451 12 8 Arkansas 8-2 427 4 9 Tennessee 6-1 387 8 10 Washington 9-1 385 14 11 Stanford 8-2 344 17 12 Virginia Tech 7-3 333 9 13 Texas 8-1-1 322 13 14 LSU 10-0 294 18 15 Duke 7-3 288 19 16 Georgia 7-3 259 10 17 Northwestern 4-4 218 11 18 Kentucky 6-1-1 214 16 19 Arizona 7-3 204 15 20 Auburn 9-1 145 21 21 Missouri 9-2 105 23 22 Baylor 8-1 80 NR 23 Maryland 8-1 73 25 24 Oregon 8-2 64 24 25 UCF 5-5 63 20

Dropped out: Louisiana

New to poll: Baylor

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (54), Louisiana (33), Arizona State (19), BYU (17), San Diego State (7), Mississippi State (6), Cal State Fullerton (4), Louisville (3), North Texas (2), UNC Charlotte (2), California (1).