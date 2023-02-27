Florida No. 3, FSU No. 6 and UCF No. 25 in the college softball rankings. UCLA No.1 after winning Clearwater Invitational.

There’s a new No. 1 team in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll released Feb. 21 following a big weekend of softball at the Clearwater Invitational. 

The UCLA Bruins have taken over the No. 1 spot in the rankings following Oklahoma’s first loss of the season to Baylor in Waco. The Sooners battled back from a 4-1 deficit to cut the lead to one in the sixth inning, but ultimately fell 4-3.

UCLA, on the other hand, moved to 12-0 after an undefeated weekend at the Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins pulled off a one-run win over both Alabama and Louisiana, as well as a four-run win over Virginia Tech and a run-rule win over Nebraska. 

After UCLA and Oklahoma — Florida, Oklahoma State, and Clemson round out the top five. Baylor is the only new addition to the poll after taking down Oklahoma. 


The full Week 2 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll here (based on games through Feb. 20):

RANKTEAMRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1UCLA (25)12-06252
2Oklahoma8-15941
3Florida10-05573
4Oklahoma State8-15465
5Clemson10-05276
6Florida State9-34747
7Alabama6-245112
8Arkansas8-24274
9Tennessee6-13878
10Washington9-138514
11Stanford8-234417
12Virginia Tech7-33339
13Texas8-1-132213
14LSU10-029418
15Duke7-328819
16Georgia7-325910
17Northwestern4-421811
18Kentucky6-1-121416
19Arizona7-320415
20Auburn9-114521
21Missouri9-210523
22Baylor8-180NR
23Maryland8-17325
24Oregon8-26424
25UCF5-56320

Dropped out: Louisiana

New to poll: Baylor

