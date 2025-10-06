Can the Florida Panthers Three-Peat?

The Florida Panthers are chasing history. With back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2024 and 2025, they enter the 2025–26 NHL season aiming to become the first team since the early 1980s New York Islanders to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup three consecutive times. But injuries to captain Aleksander Barkov and alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk have cast early doubts on their campaign. Barkov is sidelined for the regular season with a torn ACL, while Tkachuk is out until December. Still, Florida’s depth—anchored by Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sergei Bobrovsky—makes them formidable.

Thauvin returns to France squad after six-year absence, replacing injured Barcola – Sports Talk United

Opening Night: Star-Studded Triple-header

The NHL drops the puck on October 7 with a blockbuster tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada:

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5 p.m. ET) – Connor Bedard faces the defending champs at Amerant Bank Arena.

– Connor Bedard faces the defending champs at Amerant Bank Arena. New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m. ET) – Mike Sullivan debuts as Rangers coach against his former team led by Sidney Crosby.

– Mike Sullivan debuts as Rangers coach against his former team led by Sidney Crosby. Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET) – Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon take on Anze Kopitar in his final season.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and stream via ESPN+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Canadian viewers can tune in on Sportsnet, CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada, and TVA Sports. NHL Network will air a special “NHL Tonight” schedule release show on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by regular coverage at 6 p.m. ET.

Top Contenders and Surprise Picks

While Florida remains a top Cup contender, the competition is fierce:

Team Odds to Win Cup Key Players Carolina Hurricanes +750 Nikolaj Ehlers, young defense core Edmonton Oilers +850 Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl Colorado Avalanche +900 Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon Dallas Stars +1000 Mikko Rantanen, Jake Oettinger Vegas Golden Knights +900 Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel Tampa Bay Lightning +800 Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman New York Rangers +3000 Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin

Dark horses include the Los Angeles Kings (+2200), Ottawa Senators (+3000), and Utah Mammoth (+4500), each with enough firepower to surprise.

Final Take

The Panthers have the pedigree, but the road to a three-peat is treacherous. With rising challengers and a grueling schedule ahead, the 2025–26 NHL season promises drama, intensity, and unforgettable hockey.