Florida Southern and the University of Tampa hold down Top 10 rankings in the DII College Baseball Top 25 Poll.

Sunshine State rivals Florida Southern and the University of Tampa are the most successful baseball programs in Division II college baseball. This week Florida Southern is the No. 6th best league in the latest poll with the Spartans from Tampa in the 6th spot.

RankSchool (1st Place Votes)2025 RecordPts.Prev.
1North Greenville (10)10-14883
2Angelo State (10)10-24832
3Central Missouri5024514
4Florida Southern9-142812
5Indianapolis3-04215
6Tampa7-23751
7Point Loma5-33656
8Indiana (PA) – IUP0-03458
9Mount Olive7-332411
10Southern New Hampshire0-030610
11Augustana (S.D.)3-130314
12UT Tyler10-229317
13Missouri Southern 6-22537
14Ashland2-121615
15West Chester0-021316
16Westmont 7-220121
17Catawba7-319818
18Lenoir-Rhyne10-111625
19Cal State Monterey Bay5-210813
20Delta State7-3102NR
21Arkansas Monticello6-19323
22Molloy0-08920
23East Stroudsburg2-08222
24Colorado Mesa2-4709
25Maryville0-04424

