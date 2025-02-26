Florida Southern and the University of Tampa hold down Top 10 rankings in the DII College Baseball Top 25 Poll.

Sunshine State rivals Florida Southern and the University of Tampa are the most successful baseball programs in Division II college baseball. This week Florida Southern is the No. 6th best league in the latest poll with the Spartans from Tampa in the 6th spot.
|Rank
|School (1st Place Votes)
|2025 Record
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|North Greenville (10)
|10-1
|488
|3
|2
|Angelo State (10)
|10-2
|483
|2
|3
|Central Missouri
|502
|451
|4
|4
|Florida Southern
|9-1
|428
|12
|5
|Indianapolis
|3-0
|421
|5
|6
|Tampa
|7-2
|375
|1
|7
|Point Loma
|5-3
|365
|6
|8
|Indiana (PA) – IUP
|0-0
|345
|8
|9
|Mount Olive
|7-3
|324
|11
|10
|Southern New Hampshire
|0-0
|306
|10
|11
|Augustana (S.D.)
|3-1
|303
|14
|12
|UT Tyler
|10-2
|293
|17
|13
|Missouri Southern
|6-2
|253
|7
|14
|Ashland
|2-1
|216
|15
|15
|West Chester
|0-0
|213
|16
|16
|Westmont
|7-2
|201
|21
|17
|Catawba
|7-3
|198
|18
|18
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|10-1
|116
|25
|19
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|5-2
|108
|13
|20
|Delta State
|7-3
|102
|NR
|21
|Arkansas Monticello
|6-1
|93
|23
|22
|Molloy
|0-0
|89
|20
|23
|East Stroudsburg
|2-0
|82
|22
|24
|Colorado Mesa
|2-4
|70
|9
|25
|Maryville
|0-0
|44
|24