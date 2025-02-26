Florida Southern and the University of Tampa hold down Top 10 rankings in the DII College Baseball Top 25 Poll.

Sunshine State rivals Florida Southern and the University of Tampa are the most successful baseball programs in Division II college baseball. This week Florida Southern is the No. 6th best league in the latest poll with the Spartans from Tampa in the 6th spot.

Rank School (1st Place Votes) 2025 Record Pts. Prev. 1 North Greenville (10) 10-1 488 3 2 Angelo State (10) 10-2 483 2 3 Central Missouri 502 451 4 4 Florida Southern 9-1 428 12 5 Indianapolis 3-0 421 5 6 Tampa 7-2 375 1 7 Point Loma 5-3 365 6 8 Indiana (PA) – IUP 0-0 345 8 9 Mount Olive 7-3 324 11 10 Southern New Hampshire 0-0 306 10 11 Augustana (S.D.) 3-1 303 14 12 UT Tyler 10-2 293 17 13 Missouri Southern 6-2 253 7 14 Ashland 2-1 216 15 15 West Chester 0-0 213 16 16 Westmont 7-2 201 21 17 Catawba 7-3 198 18 18 Lenoir-Rhyne 10-1 116 25 19 Cal State Monterey Bay 5-2 108 13 20 Delta State 7-3 102 NR 21 Arkansas Monticello 6-1 93 23 22 Molloy 0-0 89 20 23 East Stroudsburg 2-0 82 22 24 Colorado Mesa 2-4 70 9 25 Maryville 0-0 44 24