Florida State and Florida crack the Top 10 of the latest College Baseball Poll

Florida and Florida State have started their 2025 college baseball started the opening season both in the Top 10. So, far it has been a very fun return for college baseball. Now, D1Baseball has updated its top 25 rankings.

For much of the country, especially on the east coast, weather played a big role over the weekend. Many teams moved up their Sunday game into a Friday doubleheader, providing a true challenge right out of the gates.

Three teams ranked in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25 rankings lost their opening weekend. No. 11 Duke dropped two out of three against Cincinnati, No. 17 Oklahoma State went 1-2 with a win over Louisville and losses to No. 19 Texas and No. 15 Clemson in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, and No. 21 Arizona was swept in the same event with losses to Ole Miss, Clemson and Louisville.

It’s important to note that four ranked teams are in action on Monday, wrapping up their weekends. Arkansas looks for the four-game sweep over Washington State, Nebraska travels to Grand Canyon, TCU looks for a four-game sweep at San Diego, and Oregon State looks to finish the College Baseball Classic perfect with a win over Xavier.

Here’s a full look at how D1Baseball’s top 25 looks after opening weekend.

1. Texas A&M

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Record: 3-0

Texas A&M had a scare right out of the gates against Elon, but ultimately came through in the late innings to win 4-2 and take the opener. There was no looking back for the Aggies, who picked up 16-6 and 12-6 victories in the final two games of the weekend to completely the series sweep.

2. Virginia

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Record: 2-1

Virginia battled Michigan on opening day in Puerto Rico, and it was the Wolverines that came away with a 5-4, extra-innings win. On Saturday, Virginia got back on track with a 3-1 win over Villanova before ending the weekend with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Rice to finish with a winning opening weekend.

3. LSU

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Record: 3-0

LSU has a lot of new faces, and it seems like all of them made a major impact this weekend against Purdue Fort Wayne. The Tigers won 14-0 on opening day before earning 10-1 and 8-1 victories to wrap up the series sweep. Winning the weekend 32-2 overall, it was quite the way to kick things off for LSU, who showed just why they’re ranked so highly in D1Baseball’s top 25.

4. Tennessee

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Record: 3-0

Like LSU, Tennessee cruised its way to a dominant season opening series sweep. The Vols, hosting Hofstra, won 15-0 on opening day before dominating even more with an 18-1 win on Saturday. They then did much of the same on Sunday with a 13-1 win, completing the sweep and winning the weekend 46-2 overall. Quite the way to start.

5. Arkansas

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Record: 3-0

Arkansas’ opening weekend isn’t done yet, but so far, so good. The Razorbacks are hosting Washington State, and earned a tight 3-2 victory in extra innings in its opener. Friday was a doubleheader, and Arkansas erupted in the second game with a 14-2 win. On Sunday, the Razorbacks clinched the series with a 5-2 victory. Arkansas and Washington State finish their four-game series on Monday, with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

6. North Carolina

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Record: 3-0

North Carolina and Texas Tech was one of the more intriguing traditional three-game sets on opening weekend, and it was all Tar Heels. UNC won 5-1 and 8-3 in the two games of a doubleheader on opening day, and then won 4-2 on Saturday to complete the sweep. Even with a ton of new faces, UNC kept rolling with a statement sweep early on.

7. Oregon State

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Record: 3-0

Oregon State’s season began on Friday with an 8-3 win over Xavier, and then the next two days were even more dominant. The Beavers beat UNLV 16-0 on Saturday and Indiana 6-0 on Sunday, and will face Xavier again on Monday looking for a four-game sweep. Oregon State has already impressed, outscoring opponents 30-3 thus far. If they keep playing like this, Oregon State could quickly rise even higher in D1Baseball’s top 25.

8. Georgia

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Record: 3-1

Georgia spent the weekend in Wilmington, kicking things off with 9-1 and 7-4 victories over Quinnipiac. The second win was the front end of a Saturday doubleheader for the Bulldogs, who then faced UNC Wilmington that afternoon and won 7-3. In Sunday’s weekend finale, Georgia fell to UNCW 6-2, falling just short of a sweep but still finishing the weekend 3-1.

9. Florida State

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Record: 3-0

Florida State hosted James Madison to begin the season, and the Seminoles were impressive. They started things off with a 6-0 win on Friday, before clinching the series with a 9-2 win on Saturday and finishing the sweep with a 10-0 victory on Sunday. James Madison stunned Arkansas last season on opening weekend winning three out of four, but the Seminoles weren’t letting that happen this year.

10. Florida

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Record: 3-0

Last year, Florida lost on opening day to St. John’s in its lone game of opening weekend. That was the start of a rollercoaster of a regular season, but the Gators started strong in 2025. Hosting Air Force, Florida earned 7-0, 10-4 and 11-1 victories to kick the season off with a series sweep.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Oregon (+1)

12. NC State (+1)

13. Wake Forest (+1)

14. Clemson (+1)

15. Vanderbilt (+1)

16. Texas (+3)

17. Duke (-6)

18. Mississippi State

19. Oklahoma State (-2)

20. Dallas Baptist

21. UC Santa Barbara (+1)

22. TCU (+1)

23. Nebraska (+1)

24. Troy (+1)

25. Cincinnati (NR)

Cincinnati is the lone team to join this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings after earning an upset series victory on the road against Duke. As a result, the Blue Devils dropped six spots from No. 11 to No. 17.

The only new team in this week’s rankings is Cincinnati, who made an opening weekend statement after losing on opening day, winning 6-5 in extras on Saturday and then 19-5 on Sunday to earn the series victory over Duke.

