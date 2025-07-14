KENNY VARNER

Florida State Football: Can the Seminoles Bounce Back or Is It Too Late for Mike Norvell?

The Florida State Seminoles were arguably the most disappointing team in all of college football last season. Head coach Mike Norvell led the program to an embarrassing 2-10 record, with their only win over an FBS opponent coming against a struggling Cal team. After opening the season with a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland, the Seminoles failed to score more than 16 points in any of their remaining FBS matchups. It was a historic collapse for a program that once prided itself on offensive firepower and national relevance.

Now, the big question is: how does Florida State bounce back from this? The outlook isn’t encouraging, with just one returning starter on offense and five on defense. Coach Norvell aggressively hit the transfer portal in hopes of upgrading the talent level, but this still feels like a team trying to patch major holes rather than build long-term strength. With Norvell’s record sitting at just 4-18 in games without former star quarterback Jordan Travis, it’s fair to say the pressure is mounting—and fast.

FSU’s quarterback hopes now rest on the shoulders of Tommy Castellanos, a transfer from Boston College. Castellanos previously worked with current FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn during their time together at UCF, which should help ease his transition. However, the fact that Florida State is banking on a quarterback who was benched the final four weeks of the season at BC underscores just how far the program’s depth and talent have declined.

The offensive line is a complete overhaul, with four new transfers brought in to fix a unit that was among the worst in the country last year—third from the bottom in total yards per game and dead last in sacks allowed. Gunner Hansen (Vanderbilt) and Micah Pettis (Ole Miss) bring SEC experience at tackle, while Luke Pettibon (Wake Forest) is regarded as one of the top centers in the portal. Getting Richie Leonard back from injury at guard should help, and Adrian Medley (UCF) adds more veteran presence. Still, this group has a lot to prove before we can consider it a strength.

The backfield will likely be a committee early on. Roydell Williams is expected to lead the way after missing most of last season. Squirrel White (Tennessee) brings 1,700 career yards of production, and NFL hopeful Duce Robinson (USC) joins as a field-stretching weapon. There are pieces to like, but chemistry and cohesion will be critical—and time is short.

Defensively, the most glaring issue from last season was the lack of takeaways. The Seminoles forced just six turnovers all year—one of the worst marks in the country. In response, FSU brought in defensive coordinator Tony White from Nebraska, who implements a more aggressive scheme that could shake things up. Darrell Jackson (330 lbs) will anchor the nose, while JUCO transfer James Williams pairs with him up front. Defensive ends Deamonte Diggs (Coastal Carolina) and Deante McCray (Western Kentucky) are expected to bring more energy to the pass rush.

The secondary, however, remains a major concern. Safeties KJ Kirkland and Shyheim Brown were underwhelming last season, and the cornerback situation is uncertain. FSU is hoping Jeremiah Wilson (Houston via Syracuse) can hold his own, but depth and consistency remain elusive.

So, what can we really expect from a Mike Norvell-coached team at this point? It’s hard to ignore the numbers—Norvell is 4-18 without Jordan Travis, and Castellanos isn’t close to that caliber of quarterback. The amount of turnover through the portal speaks more to desperation than strategy. And for a program with Florida State’s pedigree, that’s a damning indictment of recent recruiting and player development.

The schedule doesn’t do Norvell many favors, either. The season opens with a marquee matchup against Alabama—a team eager to reestablish itself as a national contender. A couple of lighter games follow before a trip to Virginia, then Miami rolls into town. FSU should be 3-1 heading into that rivalry clash, but the back half of the schedule is much tougher, with three of the final four games on the road (Clemson, NC State, and Florida).

All things considered, this feels like a make-or-break year for Norvell. While a 7- or 8-win season is possible, it’s far from guaranteed. If things fall apart again, don’t be surprised if Florida State decides to move on from the Norvell era altogether.