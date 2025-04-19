Former Buccaneers Great on Draft Strategy

By: Bucs Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is gearing up for the NFL Draft, looking to extend his impressive drafting streak. A little-known stat makes a strong case for Licht being the NFL’s top draft GM over the past decade.

The Buccaneers announced on Twitter that under Jason Licht’s 11-year tenure, their draft picks from Rounds 1-5 have started the most games and played the most snaps of any NFL team.

Ronde Barber, a Buccaneers legend and Hall of Famer, backs Jason Licht’s approach and shared his insights on how Tampa Bay can bolster its roster through the draft this offseason.

“They need to get better on the second level of their defense. Whether that’s corners playing better, whether that’s safeties playing better or whether that’s influenced by getting a pass rush, which is sometimes non-existent for the Bucs,” Barber stated to D.J. Siddiqi during an exclusive interview with CasinoBeat. “I think that’s where you start on that side of the ball. And I’m sure that’ll be the emphasis this offseason, draft and preseason.

“They signed Haason Reddick for a reason on a one-year deal, he can prove it and he could provide something that really hasn’t been there the past couple years.”

Tampa Bay’s focus on defensive playmakers, or “ballhawks,” was emphasized by Coach Todd Bowles at the NFL Scouting Combine. Ronde Barber’s comments suggest he’s on the same page.

Jason Licht is the most underappreciated General Manager in the league. His drafting success is only outdone by his ability to negotiate contracts. Let’s skip the waiting period and put him in the Ring of Honor.

