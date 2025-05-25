Formula 1: How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV and what to know

MONACO (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix. It’s the eighth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the remainder of the Monaco Grand Prix schedule?

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: Monaco Grand Prix, 78 laps of the 3.34-kilometer (2.07-mile) Monaco circuit. Starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET / 1300 GMT).

Where is the Monaco Grand Prix taking place?

Tight, twisty and not really suited to modern F1 cars, Monaco is a throwback to the series origins in the 1950s. With old-school glamor and a harbor filled with luxury yachts, Monaco is known as “the jewel in the crown” of F1, but it’s by far the slowest circuit of the year. Overtaking is so difficult that Saturday’s qualifying session is arguably more important than the race. With barriers close to the track, even the smallest mistake can mean a crash.

What happened in the last race?

Max Verstappen gave his title defense a big boost by beating McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Verstappen overtook Piastri around the outside at the start in a daring move and controlled the rest of the race with strong pace and smart strategy. Norris overtook Piastri for second place late in the race to cut his teammate’s standings lead.

What happened in practice on Friday?

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who won his home race last year, set the pace in both of Friday’s practice sessions despite crashing into the back of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin in an early incident. Verstappen, Norris and Piastri all showed signs of strong pace, though Piastri also hit the wall.

What do I need to know about F1

so far?

Get caught up:

— F1 hopes extra pit stops bring more excitement in the glamorous but dull Monaco Grand Prix

— Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins F1’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to end Piastri’s streak

— Lewis Hamilton celebrates a fourth place which highlights Ferrari’s tough season in F1

Key stats at Monaco

15 — McLaren is by far the most successful team ever in Monaco with 15 wins. But the last of those was 17 years ago, when a young Lewis Hamilton took the victory.

2 — A rule change means drivers will need to make at least two pit stops for tires this year.

93 — Leclerc’s victory last year was the first time in 93 years that a driver from Monaco won the Monaco Grand Prix. Louis Chiron won in 1931, 19 years before the F1 world championship was founded.

What they’re saying

“It’s still too early to feel very confident for the weekend, but it has been a positive first day on track for us.” — Charles Leclerc

“We could be a lot closer but the Ferraris again were looking fast (in practice) and the McLarens were close behind. If you see, over the whole season, the pace, Ferrari has taken a big step forward here.” — Max Verstappen

“As always, this iconic circuit provides a unique challenge. We thought coming into the weekend that our competitors would be quick, and the first two practice sessions have reinforced that belief.” — McLaren team principal Andrea Stella

