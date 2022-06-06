French Open: Nadal takes the Men’s title while the Women’s crown won by Iga Swiatek

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s first Grand Slam title came at the French Open in October 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to shift from its usual May-June spot on the calendar and limited the number of spectators in Court Philippe Chatrier to 1,000.

Look at photos of Swiatek kissing that trophy, and you’ll see a black mask tucked under her chin.

She was just 19 at the time, ranked outside the top 50, in possession of zero tour-level titles before that triumph. And as Swiatek thinks back now to that moment in time, she describes the whole thing this way: “Lucky.”

Which is quite different from how Swiatek views — and should view — what she accomplished Saturday, not only by claiming her second major trophy, and second at Roland Garros, with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over American teenager Coco Gauff in the final before 15,000 fans, but by carrying the “baggage” of the No. 1 ranking and a winning streak that has now reached 35 matches.

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to earn his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both add to records Nadal already owned. And here is a new one: Two days after his 36th birthday, the Spaniard became the oldest champion in French Open history. He is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time; Nadal won the Australian Open in January. His lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam title count is now two — those rivals are both at 20 major championships. Ruud is a 23-year-old Norwegian who was appearing in his first major final.