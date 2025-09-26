Friday Night Lights shine brightly this week as two marquee matchups headline the national college football slate. Headlined by No. 8 Florida State travels to Charlottesville to face a dangerous Virginia squad in a primetime ACC showdown, while No. 24 TCU heads west to Tempe for a high-stakes Big 12 clash against defending conference champion Arizona State.

Florida State Can’t Be Looking Ahead To Miami Next WeeK

Florida State exited its bye week by dismantling Kent State, but now faces its first road test of the season against a Virginia team that’s exceeded expectations. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Scott Stadium, airing live on ESPN with radio coverage via the Virginia Sports Radio Network and SiriusXM Channel 84.

TCU Faces The Defending Big 12 Champs



Meanwhile, TCU and Arizona State square off in Tempe at 10 p.m. ET on FS1, with local radio coverage on the TCU Sports Network and Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Both teams boast explosive offenses and rising quarterback duos—Josh Hoover to Eric McAlister for the Horned Frogs, and Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson for the Sun Devils.

With conference implications on the line, all four programs are looking to solidify their status as contenders. A win for Florida State or Virginia could set the tone for ACC supremacy, while TCU and Arizona State are battling for early control in a wide-open Big 12. The stakes are high, the lights are on, and the road to December starts Friday night.