Friday Night Lights: Area teams dominate the MaxPreps Top 25. Ian caused massive damage so some games will be rescheduled.

Hurricane Ian battered the southwest coast of the Sunshine State but rain and flooding covers much of the region. Be sure to check with your local high school administration before heading to the stadium.
Here is the latest ranking from MaxPreps your home for all things high school.
|#
|School
|Ovr.
|Rating
|Str.
|+/-
|1
|Central (Miami)
|4-0
|88.2
|50.4
|—
|2
|IMG Academy (Bradenton)
|3-1
|88.0
|50.6
|—
|3
|Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood)
|4-0
|84.7
|63.7
|—
|4
|American Heritage (Plantation)
|4-1
|72.7
|44.6
|—
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)
|5-0
|70.8
|38.9
|—
|6
|Columbus (Miami)
|5-0
|64.4
|38.3
|—
|7
|Venice
|2-2
|61.4
|59.6
|—
|8
|Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale)
|5-0
|61.0
|25.9
|—
|9
|Edgewater (Orlando)
|5-0
|59.2
|36.9
|—
|10
|Northwestern (Miami)
|3-2
|57.9
|47.5
|—
|11
|Seminole (Sanford)
|4-1
|56.4
|34.6
|—
|12
|Dillard (Fort Lauderdale)
|2-2
|56.0
|58.1
|—
|13
|Lakeland
|4-0
|54.9
|19.9
|—
|14
|Osceola (Kissimmee)
|2-2
|50.6
|49.7
|—
|15
|Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa)
|5-0
|49.8
|21.4
|—
|16
|Buchholz (Gainesville)
|4-0
|49.6
|26.8
|—
|17
|Jones (Orlando)
|2-2
|49.2
|50.9
|—
|18
|Jesuit (Tampa)
|2-2
|48.4
|48.3
|—
|19
|Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach)
|5-0
|48.1
|16.5
|—
|20
|Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater)
|3-0
|47.7
|21.6
|—
|21
|Pine Forest (Pensacola)
|5-0
|46.6
|11.3
|—
|22
|Rockledge
|4-1
|46.5
|23.4
|—
|23
|Homestead
|4-0
|46.0
|5.3
|—
|24
|Wharton (Tampa)
|3-1
|44.5
|25.7
|—
|25
|University Christian (Jacksonville)
|5-0
|43.5
|7.7
|—