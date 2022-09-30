Friday Night Lights: Area teams dominate the MaxPreps Top 25. Ian caused massive damage so some games will be rescheduled.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

Hurricane Ian battered the southwest coast of the Sunshine State but rain and flooding covers much of the region. Be sure to check with your local high school administration before heading to the stadium.

Here is the latest ranking from MaxPreps your home for all things high school.

#SchoolOvr.RatingStr.+/-
1Central (Miami)4-088.250.4
2IMG Academy (Bradenton)3-188.050.6
3Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood)4-084.763.7
4American Heritage (Plantation)4-172.744.6
5St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)5-070.838.9
6Columbus (Miami)5-064.438.3
7Venice2-261.459.6
8Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale)5-061.025.9
9Edgewater (Orlando)5-059.236.9
10Northwestern (Miami)3-257.947.5
11Seminole (Sanford)4-156.434.6
12Dillard (Fort Lauderdale)2-256.058.1
13Lakeland4-054.919.9
14Osceola (Kissimmee)2-250.649.7
15Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa)5-049.821.4
16Buchholz (Gainesville)4-049.626.8
17Jones (Orlando)2-249.250.9
18Jesuit (Tampa)2-248.448.3
19Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach)5-048.116.5
20Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater)3-047.721.6
21Pine Forest (Pensacola)5-046.611.3
22Rockledge4-146.523.4
23Homestead4-046.05.3
24Wharton (Tampa)3-144.525.7
25University Christian (Jacksonville)5-043.57.7