Friday Night Lights: South Florida travels to Tulsa in search of their first AAC win.

The South Florida Bulls will travel to Tulsa in AAC action on Friday night. The Bulls come into this game in the midst of an 8-game losing streak and winless in the conference. Tulsa, meanwhile, is 3-7 overall and just 1-5 in conference play. They come in with three-straight defeats. Something has to give on Friday night with one team emerging with a win and an ended losing streak. The opening kick is scheduled for 9:00pm EST.

Bulls Sinking

The South Florida Bulls football team is in the midst of one of their worst seasons ever in the AAC in 2022. The team is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak and is winless in the AAC. Last Saturday, the Bulls continued their losing ways as they fell to SMU, 41-23. After playing a competitive first half and closing it out tied at 17, USF fell apart in the 3rd quarter as they allowed 21 points to the Mustangs on their way to their 8th-straight loss. The game marked the first time interim head coach Daniel Da Prato ran the show after taking over for fired former head coach Jeff Scott. The Bulls played were led by running back Brian Battie, who had his 3rd straight 100-yard rushing game running for 145 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback Katravis Marsh went a dismal 12-of-31 for just 178 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game after a jarring hit in the fourth quarter. The Bulls were out-gained on the night, 553 yards to 381. SMU won the turnover battle 1-0 in the game.

“I’ve been through this as a player twice and I’ve been through this as a coach,” Da Prato said about the situation with a coaching firing this late in the season. “I do have experience with this, which I’d rather not, but I do. And I’m here to help them and support them.”

USF, not surprisingly, is not on top of many of the statistical categories this season. They have the 86th ranked scoring offense in the country this season. They are 43rd in the country running the ball and just 109th in the country throwing the ball. On the defensive side of things, they are ranked 131st in points allowed. They are struggling both against the run and the pass. They are 125th against the run and 126th against the pass this season. The Bulls haven’t been protective of the football either, ranking just 99th in the country in turnover differential.

Key Injuries: Katravis Marsh’s season is over with a neck injury following the hit last game. The team is now down to their third string quarterback, Byrum Brown.

Tulsa Tumbling

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane come into this matchup with the struggling USF Bulls playing just slightly better this season. The Golden Hurricanes are 3-7 on the season overall and have just one win in the American Athletic Conference play this season. In addition, Tulsa is in the midst of a three-game losing streak themselves. Last week, Tulsa fell to Memphis 26-10 at home. Tulsa had just 207 yards of total offense including just 31 yards on the ground. They allowed Memphis 341 total yards of offense while losing the time of possession battle by nearly 13 minutes. One highlight for the Golden Hurricanes was wide receiver Keylon Stokes passing the 1000-yard mark receiving for the second time in his career at Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane have struggled on both sides of the ball this season. They are 74th in the country in scoring through their first ten games. They have the 91st-ranked rushing attack but a more impressive 48th in the country in passing. Tulsa’s defense is just 113th in the country in scoring defense this season. They are 123rd against the run while they have been much better against the pass at 23rd in the country. Like the Bulls, the Golden Hurricanes have struggled to protect the football. They are 119th in the country in turnover differential.

Key Injuries: RB Anthony Watkins remains out.

USF comes into this game down to their 3rd string quarterback, freshman Byrom Brown. They will certainly be motivated to play this game for downed quarterback Marsh, who visited practice this week in a neck brace. Beyond the emotional aspect of the game, which can’t be discounted, the Bulls can exploit Tulsa’s 123rd-ranked rushing defense to move the ball offensively. Tulsa should be able to exploit USF’s defense through the air as their 48th-ranked passing attack against the Bulls’ 126th-ranked defense. What the game will likely come down to is each team’s ability to make stops and ability to hold onto the football. In a game featuring two inferior football teams, with one coming in with plenty of emotion, I’m riding the emotion of the Bulls to carry them to a highly competitive game that will be decided by a touchdown.

Take USF +13.5 points.

Prediction: USF +13.5

