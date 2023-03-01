I reported Friday that in Tallahassee at a Board of Trustee’s meeting FSU athletic director Michael Alford said “something has to change moving forward” for the Seminoles to remain ACC members. The TV deal with ESPN that runs through 2036 suddenly is looking pretty bad not only to the Seminoles but officials I spoke to in Miami, North Carolina and Clemson.

Last summer the Pac-12 after losing both UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, they spoke with the ACC about a possible merger or a partnership between the two conferences to form a “Super Conference,” that could command a bigger rights fee from ESPN and other partners. Both the Pac-12, and the ACC are at this point in time concerned about their future.

It was actually the ACC and more to the point the University of North Carolina that brought up the idea. Andrew Carter of The News & Observer, last summer reported that university leadership at North Carolina floated the idea of a “super conference” between the ACC and Pac-12.

“Should we explore a partnership with the Big 12 or Pac 12[?]” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham texted university chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

“We could have a super conference both athletically and academically,” Guskiewicz responded. “Probably would need to be called the Atlantic-Pacific Athletic Conference (APAC). Maybe that’s crazy, but if it would get us a better TV deal, it may be worth considering,” he continued.

There remains an open channel between the ACC and The Pac-12 about ways they can work together in the future. A merger might be legal nightmare but there could be a partnership that allows for the two conferences to play games each other where games played on the Pac-12 members would bring cash from one new TV partner, where the games played on ACC sites would bring cash from ESPN.

This is a huge long shot to be sure but well worth exploring.

How about joining other conferences?

Despite Florida State, Clemson, Miami and North Carolina all wishing for a better deal I can’t see the other members of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) giving up cash to make the four schools happy. I also don’t see ESPN sinking more money to their TV rights package that does not expire until 2036.

Also, we have reported that all four universities have expressed an interest in perhaps joining another conference in the case of Florida State and Clemson, Miami and North Carolina are interested in joining the Big Ten. When talking with the Board of Trustee’s Alford estimated that it would cost about $120 million for Florida State to leave the ACC breaking their Grant of Rights agreement with the conference.

Let’s start with FSU and Clemson in to the SEC.

To become a part of the SEC it requires a formal invitation along with three-fourths vote of members in the conference supporting the addition the new school. If Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, and South Carolina could vote as a block to help each other .

So, they vote as a block allowing Florida to stop FSU, Kentucky blocks Louisville, Georgia stops Georgia Tech, South Carolina, stops Clemson. That puts Clemson, and FSU unlikely to be involved in the SEC.

As for Miami and North Carolina to the Big Ten might be down the list to Oregon, and Washington at the top of the list. As a matter of fact they might be behind Cal and Stanford.

In the end some sort working arraignment between the ACC and Pac-12 makes sense to at the very least. It is going to be tough but we will see how things playout.